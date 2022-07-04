ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County beaches packed for Fourth of July

By Claire Metz
WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The best weather day of the long holiday weekend at the beach has been July 4th. Blue skies, sunshine and refreshing water brought the crowds out to celebrate. Beach safety has brought in as many assets as possible to keep visitors safe. In anticipation...

WESH

Stinky seaweed piles up on Brevard County beaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This time of year, the beaches of Brevard County experience an invasion of sorts as seasonal seaweed comes ashore. Unlike most other types of seaweed out there in the ocean, sargassum seaweed floats and is not attached to the bottom. A combination of factors has...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Apopka restaurant to hold fundraiser for injured firefighter

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka restaurant is bringing together its community to help a fireman who suffered a significant work-related injury last week. Porkie’s Original BBQ announced on its Facebook page it will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, July 7, for Austin Duran, the Apopka firefighter who has been fighting to recover from a tragic injury he sustained while working on June 30.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

'See something, say something': Brevard County sheriff shares message on summer event safety

INDIALANTIC, Fla. — With the recent deadly mass shooting during the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, like the rest of the country, Central Florida is on edge. The parade shooting was not the only location of a deadly mass shooting over the last several weeks, but it puts an immediate light on the hundreds of festivals, concerts and outdoor events planned in Central Florida over the coming weeks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Officials pull body of missing boater from Central Florida lake

EUSTIS, Fla. — The body of a missing boater was found Monday morning in Lake County. Rescue officials have identified him as Nicholas Kenley. Lake Yale in Eustis is known for good fishing, and according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, that’s what the two men were doing on the lake Saturday – enjoying the afternoon.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-A1A in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles that closed State Road A1A in Brevard County on Tuesday, according to the Melbourne Beach Police Department. The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. in the area of A1A and Avenue B. [TRENDING: Orlando police release...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont

Including your furry friend in your date night shouldn't be limited to those in the City Beautiful. There are plenty of dog friendly restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont that are great for date night. Check out the variety of restaurants... The post Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeBary Freedom Fest draws thousands to Gemini Park

DEBARY, Fla. - DeBary, Florida held its annual Freedom Fest in the heart of Gemini Park to celebrate the Fourth of July. The spectacular festival drew thousands of people for its highly anticipated fireworks show. For those wanting the best spot for the show, they showed up right when the...
DEBARY, FL

