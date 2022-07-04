Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a fire and partial collapse at a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of East Tulpehocken Street. Arriving crews found flames coming from a row home and debris on the ground...
Chopper 6 was over the crash site as firefighters worked to put out the car fire. CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County. It happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Cheltenham and Andrews avenues. Three vehicles collided at...
Several outbuildings at a Washington Township residence were damaged or destroyed by a fire discovered early Tuesday when some unused fireworks detonated, fire officials said. The homeowner told fire officials that he went to bed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after setting off some fireworks in his backyard at 384 Lenape Road, about 3 miles north of Bechtelsville, Eastern Berks Fire Department Chief Mike Mutter said.
Authorities have identified the victim killed in a house fire in Montgomery County Friday, July 1. The blaze broke out at a Summit Avenue in Jenkintown around 7:30 p.m., where Suzanne Whitehead, 69, was rescued from the second floor, 6abc reports. The homeowner later died at a local hospital. She...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man in East Mount Airy on Wednesday night. Authorities say a man was shot inside his car on the 7000 block of Gilbert Street around 8 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side of...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police.
Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have now identified the man found bound and shot inside a burning car in Pennypack Park on Sunday. It happened late Saturday night on the 8500 block of Verree Road, just south of the Penny Pack Creek. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to calls for...
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two distressed people were rescued from Lake Hopatcong Saturday in Jefferson Township, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On July 2, Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. Officers Matthew Johnson, Mark Williams and Sgt. Justin Gjelsvik responded to the NJ State Police Marine...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday. Samantha Henry, 28, of the Phoenixville area, died by drowning, the Montgomery County coroner’s office ruled. The manner of death was declared an accident. Police and fire officers were...
A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The driver of the tractor-trailer in a crash that led to an hours-long traffic jam on Route 33 in Northampton County has received a traffic citation. The driver was charged with careless driving, according to a news release from state police. Pennsylvania State Police say...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit.
Families were sent scrambling for cover.
Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering.
The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case.
Screams. Panic. Shouting.
There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display.
A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking victim in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia shot at the masked suspects as they were driving away, police say. It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Harbison Avenue and Comly Street. Police say the two armed and masked attackers approached the two victims and demanded...
A 23-month-old boy from Allentown died Monday from drowning, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The incident happened about 6 p.m. in a backyard swimming pool in the 500 block of North Fenwick Street in the city, the coroner’s office said. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18...
For months, police departments across the country have warned about the “Orbeez Challenge,” and people getting injured after being shot by the name brand gel-bead gun or airsoft guns. On Wednesday, Allentown said its police department has responded to several incidents of people being shot at random and...
As Jessie Schmidt has struggled for the past 22 months to recover from a devastating car crash that left her paralyzed from the chest down, she has maintained a clear goal. The 31-year-old Montgomery County woman wants desperately to be a mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Ahnjole Gordon. And a...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating several reports of car break-ins in Northeast Philadelphia over the holiday weekend. Many of the crimes were captured on home security cameras. "I looked at my Ring video camera and saw someone going in my car at 6:24 a.m.," one neighbor told Action News....
The body of a purported jumper was pulled from the Schuylkill River Monday, July 4, authorities said. Crews were called to the river near the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township (Montgomery County) around 12:40 p.m., local police said. Witnesses reported seeing a person jump off of the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Officials say a fight between coworkers in Winslow Township, New Jersey, ended with one man in the hospital after he was stabbed. Officials in Camden County said the fight happened about 11 in the morning Wednesday at the Elmtowne Development in Winslow Township. Two landscape employees...
