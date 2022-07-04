ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters in Bucks County rescued a man from...

www.fox29.com

Mercury

Overnight fire destroys several outbuildings at eastern Berks residence

Several outbuildings at a Washington Township residence were damaged or destroyed by a fire discovered early Tuesday when some unused fireworks detonated, fire officials said. The homeowner told fire officials that he went to bed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after setting off some fireworks in his backyard at 384 Lenape Road, about 3 miles north of Bechtelsville, Eastern Berks Fire Department Chief Mike Mutter said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Found Shot In LA Fitness Parking Lot In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued from Lake Hopatcong

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two distressed people were rescued from Lake Hopatcong Saturday in Jefferson Township, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On July 2, Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. Officers Matthew Johnson, Mark Williams and Sgt. Justin Gjelsvik responded to the NJ State Police Marine...
HOPATCONG, NJ
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

