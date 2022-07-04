ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Horses, clowns, military and more: Families flock to Coronado’s popular Fourth of July parade

By Kristen Taketa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
The annual Independence Day Parade in Coronado on July 4, 2022. (Ariana Drehsler/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Thousands flocked to Orange Avenue in Coronado for the town’s 73rd annual Fourth of July parade, arguably one of the most spirited Independence Day celebrations in San Diego County.

“It’s the biggest holiday in Coronado,” said Barbara Trenchi, who has lived in the city for more than 15 years and showed up at 4:30 a.m. Monday to get a coveted spot on the parade route. “It’s a lot of excitement. It’s a tradition to celebrate Coronado and the Fourth of July.”

The holiday is about celebrating America’s independence and “our tenacity to survive the struggles that the world puts before us,” wrote Todd Tanghe, president of the Coronado Fourth of July group that organizes the parade, in this year’s parade program.

“It is during events like Independence Day that we should be setting down our ideological differences and coming together as one and remember that we are all Americans,” Tanghe wrote.

The event boasted more than 100 entrants on a sunny day without a cloud in the sky. Caravans of classic cars, including Thunderbirds, Model Ts and Camaro convertibles, cruised down the street. Rodeo horses with flowers in their manes and tails strutted in formation. And towering military trucks and jeeps lumbered along, one of them toting a Navy boat.

The annual Independence Day Parade in Coronado on July 4, 2022. (Ariana Drehsler/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The cast of parade participants featured clowns riding unicycles and electric scooters; Golden Retriever service dogs with little hats on their heads; and members of the Navy Band Southwest wearing white uniforms and playing brass, woodwinds and percussion. Also featured were law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, whose members rode big brown horses; multiple bands of bagpipe players; a Tom Cruise look-alike with a trailer of young people playing volleyball; and several military organizations with active duty servicemembers and veterans.

To honor veterans who had died, people carried posters with their pictures and names.

Hours before the parade began, families set up pop-up tents decked out with American flags and decorations and laid out party tables with mimosas, Bloody Marys, bagels, chips and dip and coffee cake. The street was flooded with adults, children and dogs wearing red, white and blue from their hats and headbands down to their shoes and socks.

Children danced in the street with their families and drew shapes on the street in chalk, claiming their spots for “horse bingo.” If a horse walking in the parade poops in their spot, they win.

The annual Independence Day Parade in Coronado on July 4, 2022. (Ariana Drehsler/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Residents said the holiday holds special significance for Coronado because it’s a military town. For many of them, Independence Day has become synonymous with honoring the military and veterans.

“It’s a sign of freedom, being grateful for all of the freedoms that we do have because of the military,” said Mike Boyd, whose family has lived in Coronado for about six decades.

Bill Dickerson and his wife Heidi Dickerson said they have watched the parade every year for at least 20 years.

“It’s like going back in time, to small-town America,” said Bill Dickerson, who has lived in Coronado since 1996.

Attendees at the annual Independence Day Parade in Coronado on July 4, 2022. (Ariana Drehsler/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

On Sunday the Dickersons gathered about 20 friends and family members, some of whom came from as far away as Iowa, to celebrate the Fourth of July and watch the parade. They brought American flag lawn chairs and decorations and wore American flag headbands, temporary tattoos and shirts showing George Washington wearing American flag sunglasses that read: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Others said Fourth of July is a day to forget the country’s divisions and enjoy food, drinks and camaraderie with family and friends. While for some the day is about celebrating the good things about America, for others it’s about reminding themselves that patriotic pride should not turn into hubris.

“I think it’s a day to remember what we could be,” said Coronado resident Jim Price. “We still have a long way to go.”

In addition to the parade, Coronado had a full weekend schedule of Fourth of July events, including the annual Crown City Classic run, several concerts and a fireworks show.

Comments / 0

 

