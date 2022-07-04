ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Travelers in central Ohio report few July 4th issues

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk46B_0gUg7RMi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day weekend is wrapping up, with many returning home from an extended weekend away, even with travel issues like high gas prices and potential flight delays across the country.

For the most part, though, some travelers said those issues didn’t affect them Monday, saying its been smooth sailing through the afternoon.

“Orlando airport was madness,” said Sharon Condron, a Cincinnati resident who flew into John Glenn International Airport, which Condron called “a welcomed sight.”

Watch: Red, White & BOOM! 2022 broadcast on NBC4

The airport faced very few hiccups despite a busy day of travel. Condron says Orlando was a different story.

“The line for Southwest was about an hour long just to check bags, even though we were already pre-checked, so we were in that line just send our checked bags,” she said.

Matthew Spencer from Harrisburg, PA, said for him, his flight was pleasant.

“Everything worked out — maybe a two-minute or three-minute delay, but the pilot made it up in the air, so it was a great flight,” he said.

On Ohio’s highways, Gordon Hoover of Brecksville said he chose to stay in Ohio for the holiday.

“We wanted to just drive because the stories coming out of the airports are a little daunting and we didn’t want to get involved in that,” Hoover said, adding that the traffic he experienced Monday was typical. “Actually, the driving has been fine — until we got to Columbus, and then as we got around Columbus, it’s gotten pretty heavy.”

Where you can see July 4th fireworks in central Ohio

Condron said overall, her trip was pretty good and is thankful she was able to get direct flights for the entire family.

“So, we came to Columbus just so we can fly a direct flight, so we’ll drive the hour and a half back to Cincinnati,” she said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has been monitoring the roads and said from Friday through Sunday, Ohio saw 11 fatal crashes, which resulted in 11 deaths.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brice Nihiser is urging people to keep safety in mind if they have plans Monday night.

“Designating that sober driver before you even go to the party, before you go see, maybe, some last-minute fireworks or something like that,” Nihiser said. “Wear that seatbelt and again, with the fireworks and everything going on, look out for pedestrians as well.”

How patriotic is Ohio?

OSHP says that it will release statistics from this weekend in the coming days.

Nihiser said that in 2021, there were 21 crashes and 23 killed on Ohio’s roadways during the Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Help still available for AEP Ohio customers after outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mid-June storms, extreme heat and forced outages knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of AEP Ohio customers around the state. Many households and businesses were without power for days, losing food, medicine and, in some cases, being forced to find other accommodations. Many customers made...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Buffington Island was the site of Ohio's most significant Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio -- Buffington Island Battlefield is the site of the only significant Civil War battle in Ohio. On July 19, 1863, a Union force of 3,000 cavalry, artillery, infantry, and Navy personnel routed a column of 1,800 Confederate cavalry and artillery commanded by Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. From...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in June sold for $2.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.25 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio unveils eWarrants system to crack down on crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A multimillion-dollar electronic warrant system launched in Ohio Wednesday, with the goal of beefing up background check databases.  During a press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted unveiled the brand new eWarrants system, which they said will help Ohio more efficiently report arrest warrants and protection orders to […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Independence Day#Gas Prices
NBC4 Columbus

From cops to counselors: How Ohio’s 988 crisis number will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 9-8-8 will soon become Ohio’s go-to number for mental health crises, all while attempting to divert care from cops to counselors. Beginning July 16, Ohioans dealing with a mental health or substance abuse emergency can dial or text 988 to get connected with a counselor – a move aimed at expanding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Storms move out of central Ohio

OHIO, USA — Heavy rain and strong storms have moved out of Central Ohio this evening. A few isolated downpours will linger into tonight but there is no longer a severe weather threat. Many locations across central Ohio saw 2-5" of rain in the past 24 hours with some...
OHIO STATE
WRAL

Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin among counties canceling emergency siren tests due to weather concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several counties in central Ohio have canceled their regularly scheduled emergency sirens test due to the potential for severe weather.   The following counties have canceled their siren test for Wednesday:  Delaware  Franklin  Fairfield  Licking  Madison  Pickaway Delaware County EMA announced siren tests would resume in August.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ODOT using initiative to fight human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When you think of the Ohio Department of Transportation, what probably comes to mind is orange barrels, salt trucks, traffic cameras. But it’s not just weather and construction the department is focused on; they’re tackling another big issue.   In 2002, while working for ODOT, Tara Alston saw a growing need […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy