INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners. “It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO