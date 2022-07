Some of Liverpool FC’s games at the start of this upcoming Premier League campaign have been shifted for the purposes of live broadcast. Heres goes... the second game of the Reds’ campaign against Crystal Palace at Anfield has been moved from Saturday (August 13) to Monday (August 15), and will now kick off at 8pm. The third game of the season, against Manchester United at Old Trafford, will also take place at 8pm. However, it will be on a Monday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO