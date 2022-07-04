ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Twins-White Sox game goes ahead after parade mass shooting

By Chris Schad
 2 days ago
The Chicago White Sox will go ahead with its scheduled game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night but are canceling their postgame festivities after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during an Independence Day parade in the northern Chicago suburb around 30 miles from Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday morning, killing six and wounding at least 24 as of the afternoon. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.

The White Sox are scheduled to host the Twins at 7:10 p.m. on Monday night and were planning to have a fireworks display after the game. Instead they will have a moment of silence before the game to honor the victims.

"Our hearts are with the Highland Park community," The team said in a statement.

"The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims during today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy."

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.
Public Safety
CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
Wisconsin restaurant empties kitchen to feed first responders of Highland Park parade shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park. BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.
Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at July 4 parade

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say six people were killed and 24 hospitalized in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. . The City of Highland Park advised people in the area to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt.
