Twins-White Sox game goes ahead after parade mass shooting

The Chicago White Sox will go ahead with its scheduled game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night but are canceling their postgame festivities after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during an Independence Day parade in the northern Chicago suburb around 30 miles from Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday morning, killing six and wounding at least 24 as of the afternoon. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.

The White Sox are scheduled to host the Twins at 7:10 p.m. on Monday night and were planning to have a fireworks display after the game. Instead they will have a moment of silence before the game to honor the victims.

"Our hearts are with the Highland Park community," The team said in a statement.

"The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims during today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy."