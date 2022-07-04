ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Writers Share Some Unscripted Moments From Season 4, Including That Second Kiss

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVwaj_0gUg6Hot00
Netflix

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix.

With the second volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4 now in the books, Netflix is pulling back the curtain a bit on the creation behind the final two episodes of the season. The verified “Stranger Things” writers’ room Twitter account, named “stranger writers,” has shared a few moments from recent episodes that weren’t on the page ahead of filming.

Many “Stranger Things” fans finally had their wishes fulfilled when Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers and David Harbour’s Jim Hopper shared a kiss after reuniting. Once a fellow resident of Hawkins, Ind., Hopper began the fourth season of “Stranger Things” inside of a mysterious Russian prison. A major storyline in the season involves him getting out from the institution.

While the pair’s first kiss was scripted, including the lengthy stretch of flirting beforehand, the writers admitted that the second kiss, which comes as Hopper reassures Byers that the two will survive together, was added while filming, according to the “Stranger Things” writers’ room.

“This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming,” reads the message.

The writers also shared two other key exchanges that were creations of the actors. The final words spoken by metal enthusiast Eddie to Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin (“I love you, man”) was a moment improvised by actor Joseph Quinn. Additionally, Lucas Sinclair’s wail of “Erica, help” during a moment of high tension was an improvisation by actor Caleb McLaughlin.

“Stranger Things 4” Vol. 2 debuted on Netflix on July 1. For more, read how the production landed Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” for its finale showdown.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice on Flops After ‘Hellboy’ Disaster: ‘Am I Gonna Be Okay?’

Who should you call when you’ve got a box office flop on your hands? Ryan Reynolds, apparently. “Stranger Things” Emmy nominee David Harbour recently told GQ magazine that he contacted Reynolds to help him process the debacle around Neil Marshall’s 2019 “Hellboy” reboot. Harbour led the reboot in the title role, but the movie misfired with critics and only grossed $21 million in the U.S. on a $50 million production budget. Even at the worldwide box office the film tapped out at $44 million.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Moonhaven’ Is Smart, Surprisingly Fun and Sometimes Overstuffed: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Science fiction (and speculative fiction, its bespectacled cousin) have always been uniquely fertile ground for political allegory. And sci-fi’s metaphorical potential only grows stronger when the politics and culture of real-life society start to resemble the surreality of a dark parallel universe or an alternate history. That frisson of topicality is what made Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” a critical and commercial success in its early seasons. “Handmaid’s” acclaim and viewership have anecdotally ticked down in subsequent seasons, but when the U.S. Supreme Court voted to nullify a half-century of reproductive freedom, dozens of women...
TV SERIES
Variety

David Harbour Picks Jacob Elordi to Play Young Hopper in Potential ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel

David Harbour isn’t precious when it comes to the future of his fan-favorite “Stranger Things” character Jim Hopper. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the actor said he is eager to see another performer take over the role should series creators Matt and Ross Duffer decide to create a spinoff series centered on the character. Harbour even has his pick for the actor who should play a young Hopper in a “Stranger Things” prequel series: “The Kissing Booth” and “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Variety

James Cameron Tells Off ‘Avatar’ Haters, Defends Three-Hour ‘Avatar 2’ Runtime: ‘Get Up and Go Pee’

James Cameron’s first “Avatar” movie clocked in at 162 minutes (that’s nearly two hours and 40 minutes), and it sounds like the Oscar-winning director is going even longer for the upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” According to Empire magazine, the next “Avatar” movie is “currently coming in at around three hours.” Cameron does not want to hear anyone complaining about the movie’s long runtime.
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams Enters Overall Deal at BET

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, comedian and creator of “The Ms. Pat Show,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with BET. Under the deal, Ms. Pat will produce and perform in series across BET brands, such as BET+, where “The Ms. Pat Show” airs. The series is based on Ms. Pat’s own life experiences and her memoir “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat,” telling the story of a former drug dealer and convicted felon turned suburban mom. The series portrays a multi-generational African American family navigating life against the backdrop of the current culture, covering topics including non-binary pronouns, abortion, black hair, school shootings, drug addiction, racism and child abuse.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gravitas Ventures Buys Animated Horror Film ‘Canvas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has secured worldwide rights to “Canvas,” an animated horror film that debuted at the Annecy Festival. The movie, written and directed by Ryan Guiterman, stars Marama Corlett, Steve Key, Isabel Ellison, Sam Encarnación and Ell Peck. Gravitas will release the pic on demand on Aug. 9.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Unscripted#Russian
Variety

Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman Among AAFCA TV Honorees

Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman and Warner Bros. Television have been announced as the special achievement honorees for the 4th annual AAFCA TV Honors. Hosted by the African American Film Critics Association, the AAFCA TV honors recognize achievement in television, with an emphasis on entertainment representing the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Apple’s Huey P. Newton Series ‘Big Cigar’ Casts P.J. Byrne as Steve Blauner (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple’s upcoming limited series “The Big Cigar” has cast P.J. Byrne in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively. The six-episode series stars André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton. It is based on the Playboy magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman and tells the true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola), the Hollywood producer behind “Easy Rider,” to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Is the Talk of Twitter

Click here to read the full article. After weeks of waiting to see what happened next in the Upside Down, viewers catapulted “Stranger Things” to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart yet again. This time, the sci-fi hit garnered 1.37 million engagements, from June 27 – July 3, marking the highest action the Netflix series has drummed up on the chart to date. Chapter 9. The Piggyback. It will all be over soon.🎨 @billythebutcher pic.twitter.com/t1RG2IPlF5 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 4, 2022 The final two episodes were more akin to feature films both in length and budget, and generated a ton of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Prime Day 2022: The Best Early-Bird Deals to Snag Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The year’s biggest deals event is here. Well, almost. Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day will take place on July 12-13 this year. The two-day sales event features hundreds of deals on entertainment, tech, home goods, fitness and fashion — all in one place. While the majority of deals will go live on July 12 at 12 a.m., there are already dozens of early-bird deals that are already up on the site. In...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Variety

U.K. Film Exhibition Sector Has Ethnic, Economic and Geographical Inequalities, Survey Reveals

Click here to read the full article. There are considerable ethnic, economic and geographical inequalities across the U.K. cinema exhibition workforce, a new survey has revealed. The survey was conducted by the Independent Cinema Office (ICO), the U.K.’s national body that supports independent cinemas through programming, training, consultancy and cultural distribution and the Bridge Group, a non-profit consultancy that uses research to promote social equality. The survey was conducted in April and had from 602 people including professionals, freelancers, volunteers and anyone who helps audiences access cinema. The survey reveals that the cinema exhibition sector does not reflect the ethnic diversity...
EDUCATION
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fan Edits Season 4 Into A Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot Trailer

Netflix wrapped up the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things this weekend, with the final two episodes going live on the streaming service. The series is the biggest option that Netflix has to offer and it's definitely become an event series that's as big as Game of Thrones. Stranger Things is known for its more horrific elements, but the creators of the series have certainly upped the ante this time around. Fans have been loving the horrific elements of the fourth season as some have even created some cool concepts with the released footage. One Stranger Things fan thinks that the series has some elements from A Nightmare on Elm Street and even created a cool video on how a reboot could look. You can check out the footage below.
TV SERIES
Variety

This Massage Gun Has More Than 5,000 Reviews on Amazon– And It’s Nearly Half Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. It isn’t Prime Day quite yet but the retail behemoth is already churning out hard-to-pass deals. The best Amazon sale we found today is on this popular Darkiron Massage Gun, which boasts more than 5,000 rave reviews. Darkiron’s percussive tool is currently 46% off, bringing down the price to an unbeatable $69.99 — and the deal only lasts for 12 more hours. The brand’s EM31 model has been a cult favorite since its 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy