Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was transferred to a medical facility for evaluation by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Officials did not provide further details on his condition.

Additional information is expected to be released.

Authorities in Pinellas County were also called to assist with a water rescue for an unrelated incident involving an adult man.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.