ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgdRu_0gUg6GwA00
FILE: An ambulance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was transferred to a medical facility for evaluation by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Officials did not provide further details on his condition.

Additional information is expected to be released.

Authorities in Pinellas County were also called to assist with a water rescue for an unrelated incident involving an adult man.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Former 96k-Rock personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Egmont#Propeller#Accident#Fwc
Mysuncoast.com

Caught on Camera: Lightning bolt fries deputy’s patrol car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call with a lightning bolt last week, and it was all caught on video. The deputy was driving on Interstate 75 on July 1 when lightning hit just in front of her patrol vehicle. It was strong enough to disable much of the electronics inside. No one was hurt.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Largo man slashed 19 tires while drunk, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested after neighbors spotted him slashing several car tires late at night on July 4. According to an arrest report from the Largo Police Department, residents saw Andrew Reardon, 29, walking around the area of 115th Street North and 116th Street North and crouching down by cars between 10 and 11:30 p.m. One neighbor reported hearing a tire hissing.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Tampa man accused of going nearly 100 mph on Memorial Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Monday who they said sped at twice the speed limit on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway. An affidavit stated that Yuriannis Leyva de la Cruz, 36, drove at over 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway shortly after midnight.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy