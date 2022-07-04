1,000 pilots go on strike, forcing Scandinavian Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

“It’s the right thing to do for our customers and our colleagues,” said a British Airways spokesperson. They were descrbing the latest cull of summer flights: a further 10,300 short-haul departures between August and October, affecting at least one million passengers with existing bookings.These are the key questions and answers.Was it a good day to bury bad flight news?On any normal day, the news that the national airline has cancelled the flights of one million passengers with existing bookings would be the main headline. But the timing of the announcement, coinciding with the drama at Downing Street, appears accidental. BA...
Comments / 0