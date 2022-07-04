ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000 pilots go on strike, forcing Scandinavian Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
 2 days ago
A Scandinavian Airlines plane. Shutterstock
  • Scandinavian Airlines pilots have gone on strike after pay negotiations failed.
  • The walkout will affect about half the airline's flights and 30,000 passengers a day, SAS said.
  • The decision to strike was labeled "devastating" and "reckless" by the CEO, Anko van der Werff.

