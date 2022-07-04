ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 5, 2022

By Renato Capelj
IBKR pays $1M to settle with CFTC (NASDAQ: IBKR) FIS talking decentralization, clearing (NYSE: FIS) Goldman & Derivative Path team up (NYSE: GS) Voyager announces limit to services (OTC: VYGVF) The LTSE raises $100M investment. 👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:....

Plynk™ Works with Paxos to Introduce Cryptocurrency Trading and Educational Resources

The Plynk app for new investors will offer Plynk CryptoTM, the option to trade and custody crypto through regulated custodian and infrastructure leader Paxos. PlynkTM, an investment app for new investors, announced the launch of Plynk CryptoTM, allowing app users to trade and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company beginning today. As an app for novice investors, Plynk listened to customers as they showed interest in learning about and trading cryptocurrency. Through this relationship with Paxos, the new offering provides easy-to-understand educational guidance for crypto investing.
Why Michael Burry Sees Long-Term Inflation, Bigger Market Crash Ahead

Scion Asset Management CEO Michael Burry took to Twitter Inc TWTR on Tuesday to warn his 915,000 followers of long-term inflation and owes it to four critical factors. What happened: In the now-deleted tweet, Burry said, “Seems China moves on Taiwan in 2023, as the war in Ukraine spreads into the EU, maybe via Lithuania. Onshoring/blue-collar shortages plus global supply chain restructuring raise long-term inflation’s floor even as the bullwhip cycles lower to that end.”
How Can Decentralized Finance Survive the Current Crisis?

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been in the spotlight lately, primarily because of the shocking collapse of the Terra ecosystem. Its debacle cost tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days, creating violent shocks across the crypto market, and resulting in a loss of credibility among retail investors. In 2021 DeFi provided investors with high rates of return, a too-good-to-miss opportunity. Now as Terra's shock waves continue to bring down DeFi liquidity, investors are also considering their trust in crypto. One of the worst domino effects triggered by Terra came in the shape of Celsius, offering high-yielding interest accounts to 1.7 million users with $12 billion held. Now this crypto lending platform is currently rumored to be facing bankruptcy and has suspended user withdrawal requests to stabilize its operations. To cap it all, the notable crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is also facing an insolvency crisis. Clearly DeFi appears to be in trouble. But what has caused this current crisis, and why?
Why Did Crypto-Linked Stock Coinbase Jump 13% Today?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares surged higher Tuesday as cryptocurrency-related stocks rebounded following recent weakness. The crypto market traded lower last week following a technical breakdown of Bitcoin BTC/USD around the 20,000 level. The decline in crypto markets accelerated after Bitcoin fell through support. Cryptocurrencies also faced selling pressure amid a selloff in broader risk assets as traditional markets continued to trend lower, closing out the worst first half of the year since 1970.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: The Changing Makeup Of Cannabis Capital

The chart shows YTD capital raises by size and type of raise. Green bars show raises under $10M; brown bars are between $10-$25M; blue indicates $25-$100M, and red bars indicate capital raises over $100M. Within each color range, lighter tones indicate debt raises while darker tones indicate equity raises. Less...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,038 (8,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $7,038, which is 2.46x the current floor price of 2.398 Ethereum ETH/USD ($7,038 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
REITs Wednesday Action: Benchmark ETF and Park Hotels Take a Hit

Most of the major real estate investment trusts (REITs) closed in the red Wednesday as the Federal Open Market Committee minutes became available. The hawkish tone of those minutes apparently makes it tough on dividend payers like REITs. The Real Estate Select SPDR FUND (XLRE) ETF ended off by 0.07%:
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Limit Retail Participation in Crypto

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's chairman told the Singaporean Parliament today that the central bank may seek to limit retail participation in the crypto markets. It also plans to restrict leverage trading tools. The central bank has already forbidden crypto advertisements in public spaces and marketing that trivializes the risks...
Gaming-Focused Konvoy Ventures Raises $150M With Eye on Blockchain

Konvoy Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on gaming, isn’t fazed by the crises going on with cryptocurrency, having raised $150 million for a new fund which it will announce this week, Bloomberg wrote Wednesday (July 6). The company said around 20% to 30% will go toward blockchain and...
WonderFi Closes Acquisition of Crypto Trading Platform Coinberry

Crypto marketplace WonderFi (WNDR) closed its $30 million acquisition of Canadian crypto trading platform Coinberry on Monday after being admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last week. The shares rose over 9% at the open. The deal was approved by Competition Bureau Canada, Ontario Securities Commission and other...
Ethereum, Solana NFT Marketplace 'Wars' Heat Up as Firms Acquire Startups

OpenSea is making moves, but so are some key and emerging rivals. DappRadar sees a battle for NFT marketplace superiority on the horizon. Recent NFT startup acquisitions and other moves suggest a potential "war" ahead between NFT marketplaces, writes DappRadar. OpenSea currently leads all NFT marketplaces, but new rivals are...
Trading Legend Stephen Kalayjian Cofounds TradeEZ, A 'Dynamic Learning' Experience

The belief held by many pundits is that markets cannot be timed. That’s fallacious, says legendary daytrader Stephen Kalayjian. “I don’t buy the notion you can’t time markets. I’ve done it for the over three decades I’ve been trading for others, including myself. When the S&P’s were $4,800.00 or so, I told everybody to get out. Markets had yet to price in contractionary monetary policies and a sell signal flashed.”
Crypto Winter 2018 vs. Crypto Summer 2022

The history of Bitcoin is a relatively brief one, but quite exciting and volatile. That can also be said for all the cryptocurrencies in the “cryptoverse.” This history has lots of ups and lows, booms and crashes, and (un)predictable “weather patterns.”. More Than Just Crypto Semantics. So,...
