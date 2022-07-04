Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 5, 2022

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been in the spotlight lately, primarily because of the shocking collapse of the Terra ecosystem. Its debacle cost tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days, creating violent shocks across the crypto market, and resulting in a loss of credibility among retail investors. In 2021 DeFi provided investors with high rates of return, a too-good-to-miss opportunity. Now as Terra's shock waves continue to bring down DeFi liquidity, investors are also considering their trust in crypto. One of the worst domino effects triggered by Terra came in the shape of Celsius, offering high-yielding interest accounts to 1.7 million users with $12 billion held. Now this crypto lending platform is currently rumored to be facing bankruptcy and has suspended user withdrawal requests to stabilize its operations. To cap it all, the notable crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is also facing an insolvency crisis. Clearly DeFi appears to be in trouble. But what has caused this current crisis, and why?

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO