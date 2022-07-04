ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

SWFL firefighters take cooking classes to find foods that help fight cancer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Myers Shores Fire Department has been taking cooking classes for the past six weeks. Every recipe is plant-based and designed to boost energy and performance. Paul Salyers, Firefighter said, “We’ve just noticed how much better we feel and you can just tell with the diet change it’s just overall...

WINKNEWS.com

Learning drowning prevention to help save lives

The children were 7 and 12-years-old who drowned on the Fourth of July at Lake Como on the FGCU campus. A statement from the university on Wednesday said, Lake Como is not meant for public use and that the waterfront has been closed since May. Learning drowning prevention is an important skill for a lot of people.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Robots easing knee surgery in SWFL

Knee replacement surgery in Cape Coral uses new robotic surgery systems designed to make the process and recovery smoother. Dianna Valenti had two joint replacements. Her first surgery was performed years ago, in a traditional way. But, her second was in March and was an entirely new experience. “If I...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Tubby Pig Brew Pub, 3732 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. Serving lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday; 239-362-1670 or www.thetubbypigbrewpub. business.site. The Details: I had already blown my diet for the day by lunching at Culver’s, so when my husband and son said they wanted to try The Tubby Pig for dinner, I thought why not, I’ll have salad tomorrow.
FORT MYERS, FL
TheHorse.com

Florida Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
WZVN-TV

Naples resident turns plastic bags into a work of art

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from plastic bags. Nearly 900 of them were collected over six months to make the eye-popping...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Listeria outbreak linked to Sarasota area ice cream company

MIAMI (CBS Miami) The CDC is investigating an outbreak of listeria infections linked to Big Olaf Creamery-brand ice cream, which is only sold in Florida. The manufacturer, located in a Sarasota area Amish community, has voluntarily contacted retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers, and utensils that may have touched the product.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
CAPE CORAL, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Researchers Identify High Death Rate from Gastric Cancer in South Florida

South Florida counties have above-average rates of mortality from gastric cancer, according to a new study published in the journal Gastroenterology by investigators at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester faculty were part of an international collaboration of gastroenterologists, epidemiologists, and oncologists...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

While prices increase, so does food insecurity in Lee County

At a time when food needs are increasing and seasonal volunteers leave for the summer, Community Cooperative is feeling the pinch. Rising gas and grocery prices are increasing the needs of many in our community, many of whom have never needed our services before. This inflation is also impacting us as an organization financially. Fuel and food costs are up and, in some cases, we are paying more than double for the same items over last year’s prices.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, study finds

TAMPA, Fla. - If you've ever wondered what the price of happiness was in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL

