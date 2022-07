HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The search for the elusive Waldo has begun throughout over a dozen businesses in Houghton and Hancock. “It entails local businesses hiding a mini Waldo around downtown locations,” said North Wind Books Manager April Stevens. “Seekers and participants go to those places to find it. Once they find the Waldo, they get their card stamped, and once they have at least ten stamps, they come back to the bookstore to enter for some grand prizes.”

HANCOCK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO