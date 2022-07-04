Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival offers family-friendly events for the Fourth

If fireworks aren't your thing, there's a family-friendly event going on right now to celebrate the Fourth.

Until 10 tonight, you can check out the 6th annual Cherry Hill Arts and Music Water Front Festival.

Bill Fink

Bill Fink

Bill Fink

It's at middle branch park in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

One of the event's co-directors says with the challenges the area has seen and the crime the area has experienced events like this bring a sense of pride into the community.

"Cherry Hill is a historic community, and we're just so proud. And I think something to look forward to to be proud of, this is Cherry Hill's festival, it is South Baltimore's festival, and it's Baltimore's festival," said Navasha Daya, Festival Co-Director.

The festival is free, family friendly, alcohol free and open to the public.

Again, it's open until 10 tonight.