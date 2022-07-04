Letter to the editor: Give Phil Hemingway a chance, Johnson County

Dear members of the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council,. We write to express our concern that the proposed Robert A. Lee (RAL) pool closure will leave Iowa Citians, regardless of age, physical ability, mode of transportation, socio-economic status, or health/wellness needs, without an accessible and reasonable option for aquatic activities. Having served our community in versatile and beneficial ways for 58 years, the RAL pool is in the heart of—and critical to—our community. In fact, survey’s conducted by BerryDunn, the consulting firm the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation hired to work on its Gather Here Recreation Master Plan, show a majority of respondents (70%) rated RAL as the City’s top recreational facility, and 56% indicate aquatics as the most important recreation activity. Why close the RAL pool and reduce opportunities? We strongly recommend RAL’s renovation and oppose adding a warm water pool at Mercer, which would provide fewer aquatics opportunities at more than twice the cost.

