Johnson County, IA

Letter to the editor: Give Phil Hemingway a chance, Johnson County

By Kent Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad an interesting conversation with Phil Hemingway at the Iowa City Farmer’s Market July 2nd. I’ve known Phil for decades — he was our go-to auto mechanic for many years. He’s now running for Johnson County Board of Supervisors for the fifth time. He’s a Republican, and I’m a left-wing...

Letter to the editor: Save the Robert A. Lee Pool, Iowa City

Dear members of the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council,. We write to express our concern that the proposed Robert A. Lee (RAL) pool closure will leave Iowa Citians, regardless of age, physical ability, mode of transportation, socio-economic status, or health/wellness needs, without an accessible and reasonable option for aquatic activities. Having served our community in versatile and beneficial ways for 58 years, the RAL pool is in the heart of—and critical to—our community. In fact, survey’s conducted by BerryDunn, the consulting firm the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation hired to work on its Gather Here Recreation Master Plan, show a majority of respondents (70%) rated RAL as the City’s top recreational facility, and 56% indicate aquatics as the most important recreation activity. Why close the RAL pool and reduce opportunities? We strongly recommend RAL’s renovation and oppose adding a warm water pool at Mercer, which would provide fewer aquatics opportunities at more than twice the cost.
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 308: July 2022

It’s Iowa City renters’ most dreaded annual tradition — sometimes called “homeless week,” the last days of July and first few of August are a flurry of moving vans, short-term storage and couch-surfing for the dozens or hundreds of residents whose move-out deadline arrives days before their move-in date. Why are lease gaps so pervasive in IC, and when does this nuisance become a crisis? Also in this issue: Coralville debuts a new sci-fi opera for one night only, Iowa City rockers of the ’80s reunite to raise funds for United Action for Youth, Tiffani Green tries the new Mesa 503 and Kiki aids a self-admitted social “outcast.” Plus: Spanish-speaking artists make their mark on Iowa City, and LV reviews books and albums by Iowa creators.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: Fourth of July hooligans left Happy Hollow Park a mess

This morning, my neighborhood park (Happy Hollow) was a total pigsty. Yesterday, rabble-rousers lit off fireworks for hours and trashed the park. A visit to the park this morning revealed spent fireworks debris, spilled food waste, smeared charcoal stains, and lots and lots of trash. I watched city sanitation workers spend hours cleaning up the mess. The hooligans lit fireworks all over the park, in the grass, on the sidewalks and in the parking lot. They lit them on the adjacent private property, too.
IOWA CITY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa lawyer’s license is suspended amid audit of client trust account

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the license of an Iowa City lawyer for refusing to cooperate with an audit of his client trust account. (Photo by Getty Images.) The Iowa Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the license of an Iowa City lawyer for refusing to cooperate with an audit of his client trust account.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Recreation pool to close due to malfunction with pump

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 6th, the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Pool will close due to a malfunction with the main pool pump. The closure is expected to continue through the day, but a reopening date has not yet been set. Pool staff will release updates on the length of the closure when replacement parts are sourced.
IOWA CITY, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Cedar Rapids: “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Visit Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a variety of cultural experiences. Visit the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art to see works by American artist Grant Wood. Explore the 1880s Brucemore Estate, complete with acre-long gardens and displays on local history. Enjoy a dip in the pool or ice skating rink, and see farm animals. The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library to learn about the history of immigrants from the Czech Republic and Slovakia during the 19th century.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Uncertainty surrounds future of Robert A. Lee Recreation Center

In 2014, the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center celebrated 100 years of being part of the Iowa City community. Now, eight years after its 100th anniversary, the existence of the pool is at stake. Iowa City Parks and Recreation, with the assistance of BerryDunn, a consulting firm, has formed the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KWQC

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with OWI from May incident in UI parking lot

An Iowa City man who was found passed out in a University of Iowa parking ramp in May has been charged with OWI. Police say the incident occurred on May 24th just before 11am. 42-year-old Robert Weingeist of Heather Court reportedly drove through an exit gate arm, traveled the wrong way through Lot 34, and stopped at the entrance gate arm. Weingeist was found passed out and unresponsive behind the wheel.
iowapublicradio.org

Some of Iowa's queer farmers are taking a different approach to agriculture

Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.

