Sheriff: Kansas man dies while swimming on 4th of July

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNT) – Four firefighters had to be rescued and a fifth had to be treated for heat concerns while battling an overnight fire in Shawnee. In a Twitter video from NBC affiliate KSHB 41, Fire Chief Rick Potter said firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Silverheel Street near Grove Tuesday night at 9:10 p.m. Then at 9:30 p.m., firefighters issued a mayday after a partial collapse of the structure.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO