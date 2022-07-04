ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KU alum Christian Braun officially signs with Denver Nuggets

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

DENVER, Colo. (WDAF) — A former Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas Jayhawk star is officially in the NBA.

Christian Braun signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets to be firmly on their roster for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-7 wing was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Former KU star Ochai Agbaji officially signs with Cavs

Braun played three seasons and appeared in 101 games (74 starts) for the University of Kansas, averaging 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field and 37.8% from three.

He also became Kansas’ 65th all-time 1,000-point scorer in KU’s Final Four semifinal win against Villanova.

Braun will wear #0 for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League. The Nuggets begin Summer League play with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday July 8th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Kansas native, WWE superstar ‘Happy’ Corbin accepts Pat McAfee’s challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no laughing matter this time as former NFL punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee will face Lenexa-native Happy Corbin in a match at SummerSlam. The feud officially started in June on an edition of Smackdown when Corbin lost to his former tag team partner Madcap Moss. Moments later, Corbin went irate at ringside as McAfee started laughing at Corbin and led the WWE Universe crowd to continue to humiliate Corbin out of the arena in Minneapolis.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Former Huskers in 2022 NBA Summer League

Nebraska will be well-represented in the NBA’s summer league, which gets underway in Las Vegas on July 7. The annual event, which runs through July 17, will have each team scheduled to play four games, with each game being televised. Recent Huskers Trey McGowens and Bryce McGowens will get...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Gabriel 'Iffe' Lundberg Confirms Departure From Phoenix Suns

Fans of the Phoenix Suns were excited to cheer on guard Gabriel "Iffe" Lundberg after brief action for the team last season. Yet when the Suns released their 2022 Summer League roster and Lundberg wasn't one of the nearly 20 names set to play in Las Vegas, suspicion about his future rose in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

Okogie was the 20th overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is a very solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota this season. The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies,...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Jayhawk#The Denver Nuggets#The University Of Kansas#Villanova#The Nba Summer League#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
KSN News

US pharmacists can now prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pharmacists can prescribe the leading COVID-19 pill directly to patients under a new U.S. policy announced Wednesday that’s intended to expand the use of Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid. The Food and Drug Administration said pharmacists can begin screening patients to see if they are eligible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy