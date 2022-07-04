KU alum Christian Braun officially signs with Denver Nuggets
DENVER, Colo. (WDAF) — A former Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas Jayhawk star is officially in the NBA.
Christian Braun signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets to be firmly on their roster for the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-7 wing was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.Former KU star Ochai Agbaji officially signs with Cavs
Braun played three seasons and appeared in 101 games (74 starts) for the University of Kansas, averaging 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field and 37.8% from three.
He also became Kansas’ 65th all-time 1,000-point scorer in KU’s Final Four semifinal win against Villanova.
Braun will wear #0 for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League. The Nuggets begin Summer League play with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday July 8th.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0