Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven State Park beach, pier closed after fights

By Christa Ferguson
 2 days ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed Grand Haven State Park’s beach this Fourth of July because of multiple fights.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says on Facebook that Grand Haven’s South Pier is also closed to visitors.

The decision came around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Ottawa County dispatchers say. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fights.

Grand Haven is still scheduled to host its Independence Day fireworks display at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium at dusk. Public Safety officers will be closing nearby streets to vehicles starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

game show lover
2d ago

What’s wrong with people with that can’t act like decent human beings.

