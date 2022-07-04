Fourth of July events in Rockford still on despite rain, Highland Park parade shooting

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford's Independence Day parade and fireworks show were held despite the threat of severe weather and a deadly mass shooting that took place earlier today in another Illinois town.

At least six people were shot to death and dozens more injured after a shooting took place Monday morning during a Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, about 25 miles from Chicago and 85 miles from Rockford.

Several parades and fireworks shows planned for the Chicago area on Monday were canceled due to the tragedy.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago and part of Boone counties at 3 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. through 10:15 p.m. .

Rockford's parade, which was scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue, started about 5:30 p.m.

The city's fireworks show was held at its scheduled time of 9:30 p.m.

In the aftermath of Monday's mass shooting, Mayor Tom McNamara issued a statement confirming the city's Independence Day activities would go on as planned.

“While today's shooting in Highland Park was horrific, it is the type of incident we plan for when handling security for large events," McNamara said. "The safety of the participants and the public is at the forefront of all decision making. Our incredible police officers will be on the streets working to ensure our community remains safe."

After an hourslong manhunt, police arrested suspected gunman Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Crimo was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Monday after a brief chase in the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Forest.

According to the FBI, Crimo has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin.

