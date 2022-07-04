ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights supporters hold series of protests on July 4 in Center City

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Abortion rights advocates in Philadelphia marked the Fourth of July with a series of protests in Old City against the Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade , the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed nationwide legal access to abortion. The court ruling now gives the states the right to decide on access to abortion.

The Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women sponsored a morning rally on Independence Mall, calling for political activism in response to the decision.

“We wanted to do something other than just being angry. We wanted to take our outrage into action,” said Jovida Hill, the office’s director.

“We planned it for today because today is Independence Day, and our independence has been taken away from us.”

About 200 men, women and children gathered alongside the Fourth of July parade on Market Street .

“It’s all about continuous improvement and if we’re going to celebrate freedom, let’s push for more freedom,” said Hannah, who attended the rally.

“I don’t think we should be celebrating the Fourth of July to begin with in a country that values freedom, and not everyone is free.”

Further along the parade route at City Hall, a separate group made a similar plea.

“Ask yourself, ‘What have I done to create change today?’” one speaker said at the City Hall rally.

Yet another protest followed during the afternoon back at Independence Hall, with marches between the two locations.

Organizers promised they would continue the protests beyond the holiday. Hill says one of the events, scheduled for July 23, includes a get-out-the-vote theme.

“Vote these despicable people out of office,” she said.

Current state law allows for abortions in pregnancies of up to 24 weeks, with exceptions after 24 weeks if the life of the mother is in danger. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would act to keep abortion legal in the commonwealth, but his term is ending in November. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a supporter of abortion rights, is facing anti-abortion candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg.

Republicans currently own 28 of 50 seats in the state Senate, with 20 Democrats and 1 independent member. They also own a 113-90 advantage in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. If Republicans win the governor’s race and keep control of both houses of the General Assembly, they could change Pennsylvania’s current abortion laws.

