Highland Park, IL

Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

 2 days ago

Remain Calm
1d ago

This is straight up Satan at work. The more people turn their back on God the stronger Satan will get. Still time to get some Jesus in your life. Pay attention.

Deana Stewart
2d ago

My God what's happening in our world?? Prayers for everyone involved in today's horrific attack.

Gypsygirl13
19h ago

Absolutely horrible!! How in the world is happening?? It’s almost unbelievable! These murders need to be publicly punished! Or something. And how and why did he have a gun like that? I don’t understand!! Mothers and Fathers do a better job raising your children!

The Independent

Highland Park suspect talked about Denmark mass shooting hours before own attack, father reveals

Highland Park shooting accused Robert Crimo III spoke about Sunday’s Copenhagen mall shooting hours before the massacre at the Illinois suburb during an Independence Day parade, said his father.The shooter who killed three and injured four people in Denmark’s capital was “an idiot”, he had allegedly told his father Robert Crimo Jr.“He goes, ‘Yeah, that is an idiot.’ That’s what he said!” Mr Crimo told the New York Post, recalling the conversation with his son. “People like that [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns.”“I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TODAY.com

Highland Park shooting: 7th person dies, suspect expected in court

A seventh victim has died after the shooting at the Highland Park, Illinois, Independence Day parade. Investigators are also sharing new details about the suspect, including how he disguised himself at the parade to escape, as well as his past run-ins with law enforcement. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack

In a state with some of the country’s toughest gun regulations and a city that bans semi-automatic weapons, Dana Gordon still feared a mass shooting could happen here. Gordon, a Highland Park resident and an anti-gun violence activist, knew the familiar questions from victims of mass shootings across the country — how could such violence could come to their school, their supermarket or movie theater, their city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

In the wake of the latest deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Democrats are calling for tighter gun restrictions less than two weeks after Congress passed a bipartisan bill in response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what action Democrats are calling for and whether lawmakers say this mass shooting could have been prevented. July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

Highland Park shooter held with no bond and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Officials say Robert Crimo III confessed, telling them he’s the man behind the horrific attack on a holiday parade that killed seven and injured dozens more. Police also say Crimo considered a second shooting in Wisconsin, where he drove following the attack in Highland Park. While no motive has been made public, police have a theory as to why Crimo chose to attack on July 4th: an affinity for the numbers four and seven. Crimo is now being held without bond, facing seven counts of first-degree murder. July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NBC News

Gun violence leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens

Gun violence surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among kids and teens in the U.S. Every day, 22 children are shot. Pediatric trauma surgeon Dr. Chethan Sathyasays the ER at Cohen Children's Medical Center has seen more kids with bullet wounds this year than any other year total in history at the children’s hospital. Patients may now be asked questions like whether they heard gunshots or if someone has tried to pull a gun out of them in the past six months.July 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions. Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Police could have stopped Uvalde school shooter, new report says

New information is surfacing regarding the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 21 lives were lost. A new report from Texas State University says that authorities had the opportunity to stop the gunman before he even entered Robb Elementary. However, the officer told investigators he was worried if he missed the shot that he may hit students.July 6, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the state police. It can be denied for many reasons, including if the applicant “poses a clear and present danger to the community.” State police were notified in 2019 when Highland Park police were called to Robert Crimo’s house and were told he was threatening to kill people. Three months later, Crimo applied for the firearm owner’s identification card and got it since the police said there was nothing to indicate a clear and present danger.July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

NBC News

