Spectators describe panicked scene after Highland Park shooter opened fire on parade crowd

Law enforcement works the scene after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and more than 20 injured in the shooting. Photo credit Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Spectators at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade described a terrifying and panicked scene when a gunman started shooting Monday morning.

Bursts of gunfire sent Amairani Garcia and her daughter running.

They had been watching the parade near Central Avenue and 1st Street, and she said she wasn’t sure which way to go since she didn’t know where the shooter was.

“I just kept running with my daughter, and my daughter was just crying. She [said], ‘Mommy I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe,’ and I’m like, ‘Baby, don’t worry about your shoe right now. You’re gonna be fine, and I’m gonna get you to a safe place,’” Garcia said.

Alexander Sandoval said he tried to find a place to keep his five-year-old son safe.

“I tried to break into one of the buildings, but I couldn’t break the glass. THe shooting stopped, but he reloaded, and that’s when we had to keep moving. I picked up my son, and I put him in a garbage dumpster.”

He says he got separated from his group and when he went to look for them, he saw victims lying on the ground.

