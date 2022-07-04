Heard receives Lions Club scholarship

Kids Eat Free, Caribbean Food Experience, and Kids Run the Bases also scheduled on the homestand. After a six-game series against Charlotte Knights, the Durham Bulls return from their 12-game road trip to face off against the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to three fireworks shows, including Independence Day Fireworks, the homestand is highlighted by Bark in the Park on Wednesday, $2 hot dogs with Afforda-BULL Eats on Thursday, and Top Gun Night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Friday night. The homestand concludes with Saturday Night Fireworks before Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature’s Twist on Sunday evening.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO