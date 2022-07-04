Heard receives Lions Club scholarship

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gifting Teachers a Gift Certificate for an Overnight Stay is how this Hotel Gives BackTravel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cary, NC
Some Eastern NC counties are canceling their 4th of July fireworks showsMelissaRaleigh, NC
A Mother Was Forced To Watch As Her Son Is Abducted From A North Carolina Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDurham, NC
Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?ChannelocityDurham, NC
Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?ChannelocityRaleigh, NC
Related
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bus honors memory of cherished family member
Lorie Crawley, nicknamed “Moot,” is remembered in the Warren County community for operating New Beginnings Child Care in Warrenton with her family and the impact she made in the lives of others. Today, her family honors her memory by operating Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus. For the Crawley...
cbs17
Chapel Hill asking for volunteers to help with food bank distributions
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for community volunteers to help out with food bank distributions every Wednesday. The food bank distribution site, located at the Eubanks Park and Ride lot in Chapel Hill, takes volunteers in up to four-hour increments to help pass out food to those who need it in the community.
cbs17
Garner welcomes families to annual Independence Day celebration — on July 3
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) –Thousands of people grabbed their lawn chairs and blankets and headed to Garner’s Lake Benson Park on Sunday. The town welcomed families to take part in the annual Independence Day celebration – a day before the Fourth of July. Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wake County Public Libraries launch care kits for people with memory loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County residents with memory loss are able to find support and engage in conversation through free care kits. Memory care kits help spark conversation in people with memory loss. The kits also provide materials of support for caregivers. The 20 different topical kits are available...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Wayne Avenue School Will Merge With Harnett Primary
DUNN – Wayne Avenue Elementary will merge with Harnett Primary after the Harnett County Schools Board of Education voted to green light the consolidation in a June 15 meeting. No one spoke at a public hearing before the vote. The move will add a new classroom wing onto Harnett...
chapelboro.com
All Signs Point to Chapel Hill Having First Cook Out Location
Chapel Hill residents and community members will soon have a lot shorter commute to figure out their Cook Out tray orders. After much speculation — and years of college students’ yearning — it appears the popular fast-food chain Cook Out is set to have a location in the town of Chapel Hill. A new Cook Out sign is constructed at 450 South Elliott Road on the building that formerly housed a Burger King franchise.
jocoreport.com
Anderson Creek And Dunn-Erwin Convenience Sites Extend Wednesday Hours
HARNETT COUNTY – Beginning Wednesday, July 6, the Anderson Creek Convenience Site, located at 1086 Poplar Drive in Spring Lake, and the Dunn-Erwin Convenience Site, located at 449 Daniels Road in Dunn will be open for all Harnett County residents on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Harnett...
cbs17
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools cancel summer events this week, relocates others due to air conditioning failures
CHAPEL HILL/CARRBORO, N.C. – (WNCN) – Air conditioning failure is affecting Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ summer programs this week, the school system announced. “Today we discovered that the air conditioning at McDougle Elementary (and) Middle Schools has failed and will require substantial repairs that will take approximately a month to complete,” an official announcement read. “As a result, all summer programs, camps and after-camp care programs at McDougle Elementary (and) Middle schools are canceled on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7.”
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s K-9, Dash, receives generous gift
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dash, a K-9 from the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s. The vest, expected to arrive within the next two months, will read, “Born to Love — Trained to Serve —...
massachusettsnewswire.com
TerraBella Northridge senior community in N.C. named a Best Senior Living Award Winner for 2022-23
The Northwest-Raleigh-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge...
WRAL
Enjoy fresh fruit and story time at this NC orchard
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Just an hour outside of Raleigh sits a quiet slice of idyllic farm living and fresh fruit pickin'. There's something to enjoy nearly year-round at Millstone Creek Orchards.
From 4th of July fireworks to Dreamville Festival, Dorothea Dix Park becoming premiere event space
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dorothea Dix Park is quickly becoming North Carolina's go-to park for big time signature events. A conceptual redesign of the park has only recently started to show through events like Raleigh's Fourth of July Fireworks and J. Coles' Dreamville Music Festival. The space traces its roots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Medical spa opens second NC location
OVME (pronounced "of me") has opened its second North Carolina location in the area. The medical spa and aesthetics brand's newest location is at 97 South Eliot Road in Chapel Hill. Going to a spa like this can be a little intimidating, but they really walk you through all of...
Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million
The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
Dirty kitchen equipment: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (July 5)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
capitolbroadcasting.com
Three Fireworks Shows, Bark in the Park, $2 Hot Dogs and Top Gun Night with T-Shirt Giveaway Highlight Upcoming Homestand
Kids Eat Free, Caribbean Food Experience, and Kids Run the Bases also scheduled on the homestand. After a six-game series against Charlotte Knights, the Durham Bulls return from their 12-game road trip to face off against the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to three fireworks shows, including Independence Day Fireworks, the homestand is highlighted by Bark in the Park on Wednesday, $2 hot dogs with Afforda-BULL Eats on Thursday, and Top Gun Night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Friday night. The homestand concludes with Saturday Night Fireworks before Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature’s Twist on Sunday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wunc.org
Garner approves Wake County non-discrimination ordinance
The Garner town council unanimously approved Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance Tuesday, becoming the seventh community in the county to do so. The ordinance bans discrimination based on factors not covered by federal or state law, such as gender identity, sexual orientation and natural hair. People who feel they have been discriminated against can file a complaint with the county and go through a dispute resolution process handled by Campbell University Law School.
North Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The Best Spots For Fried Chicken
Eater compiled a list of the best fried chicken restaurants around the country, including one right here in North Carolina.
Celebrating independence or protesting loss of freedoms, Raleigh saw different July 4th gatherings
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From frustrated protest to reverent celebration, downtown Raleigh proved Americans were choosing different ways to observe this Independence Day. Along East Morgan Street, McKenzie Klavitter was one of dozens of people coming out Monday morning for a protest in support of abortion rights. "Usually, (July 4th...
nccu.edu
Dr. Malik Edwards Appointed NCCU's Interim Dean, School of Law
North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has appointed Dr. Malik Edwards interim dean, School of Law, effective July 5, 2022. Edwards will report to provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, Dr. David H. Jackson, Jr. Edwards previously served as associate dean for Faculty Affairs and Scholarly Enrichment and John D....
The Wake Weekly
Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
463
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly
Comments / 0