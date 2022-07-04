ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Heard receives Lions Club scholarship

 2 days ago
Ann Heard, center, a graduate of Wake Forest High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from Wake Forest Lions Club. She was chosen for her outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community service. Heard plans to attend Appalachian University in the Fall and major in forensic science. Club members hosted Heard and her family at its annual Installation Banquet held at Heritage Golf and Country Club. Glenda Grant is shown at left and Linda Day at right.

Linda Day
