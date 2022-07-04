ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC alternate side parking returns to pre-pandemic frequency

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Make sure you keep move your car, drivers.

New York City’s alternate side parking regulations will be restored to pre-pandemic frequency on Tuesday. It was reduced during the pandemic under Bill de Blasio’s administration.

Under the partial suspension, drivers only needed to move their vehicles once a week. With the regulations being restored, streets will be cleaner, officials say.

Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the mechanical brooms used when drivers move their cars are the most effective tools for street cleaning.

“That made a difference in cleanliness for all neighborhoods in the city,” Tisch said when the announcement was made.

Drivers can look up the ASP rules on street cleaning signs by using the Parking Sign Locator map . There’s also an alternate side parking Twitter account .

