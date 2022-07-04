THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star WR Chris Culliver's Commitment

The good news just keeps coming in for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. After adding several players to their 2023 class last week, the Tar Heels have added another recruit.
Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver announced on Monday that he is committing to North Carolina, becoming the latest player to join that 2023 “Jordan” class for the program. Culliver made his announcement on Monday night, picking the Tar Heels over 18 total offers and a top 7 list he announced last month.
Culliver was down to UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State, Ohio State, Appalachian State, Maryland and Florida State. But...
