Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a stumbling week by giving an interview in New Orleans under a White House graphic that had "Louisiana" misspelled. Harris was in Louisiana over the weekend to attend Essence Fest, a music festival and political event focused on social issues, particularly those affecting Black women. Harris participated in a 30-minute interview at the event, and social media mocked her for sitting under a sign that misspelled Louisiana right under the vice presidential seal.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO