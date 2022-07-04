ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2 people found shot at a Tempe shopping center, police say

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHYyV_0gUg1G7D00

Two people at a strip mall in Tempe were shot Monday morning, according to Tempe police.

Police said they found two people with gunshots when answering a call at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road Monday around 11:30 a.m.

4th of July Updates: SR 85 south of Why closed due to crash

Both people were taken to a local hospital and police reported one person with injuries that were life-threatening.

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation continued, and no details on suspects were released. No identities were released by police.

Reach crime reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @MTorresTweet .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 people found shot at a Tempe shopping center, police say

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body of woman who was shot found in canal in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a woman was found shot and dead in a canal in east Phoenix. Police received a call of an injured person near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m. When officers got there, they found the woman’s body in the canal. Detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is and how she ended up in the canal.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shopping Center#Arizona#Tempe#Violent Crime
fox10phoenix.com

Woman's body recovered from Phoenix canal, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after crews recovered a woman's body from a canal in Phoenix on July 5. The body was recovered in the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix Police say the body belongs to an unidentified woman. Police say she had...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies following shooting near 42nd Street and McDowell Road

A man has died following a shooting at a residence near 42nd Street and McDowell Road early Tuesday morning. Police received a call for a shooting just before 3 a.m. and when they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arrest made in fatal 'accidental' shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man told police he "accidentally" discharged a loaded gun Saturday afternoon inside a moving vehicle and the bullet fatally struck another passenger. Porfiro Castro, 24, is facing murder charges after a gun he possessed was allegedly used to kill someone during a car ride through Tempe near the Arizona Mills mall.
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Robert Tsiosdia Killed in Hit-and-Run along Indian School Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Hit-and-Run Crash near Interstate 17 Left One Fatality. The crash happened at around 4:00 a.m. near Interstate 17. According to Phoenix Authorities, Tsiosdia was crossing the roadway northbound on Indian School Road. Consequently, a vehicle heading east struck the victim for reasons currently unknown. Apparently, the driver fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 people injured in Tempe shooting, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday after they sustained gunshot wounds near Baseline Road and 48th Street, police say. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at about 11:40 a.m. and discovered the two injured victims, Tempe police said. One of them appears to have sustained a life-threatening injury and the other sustained more minor injuries.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

3 shot after argument at west Phoenix apartment turns violent

PHOENIX — A violent argument inside a Phoenix apartment on Sunday led to three people getting shot. It happened inside a complex near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix around 6 p.m. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app. Two men were yelling at...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man found dead in backyard of Phoenix home after birthday party

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a partygoer who was found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home. Officers were called out to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday when the residents found the victim. >> Download the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy