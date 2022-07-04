Driver killed as car smashes through Webster City-area home's front window

WEBSTER CITY — An Iowa man is dead after a car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City, according to KCCI in Des Moines.

The patrol said the car driven 32-year-old Jory Lanken of Kamrar ran a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window of the home.

The car, a 2006 Pontiac G6, came to a rest in the living room. No one was home at the time. Authorities said Lanken was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation.