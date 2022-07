In recent years, retired NFL stars have taken their talents to the booth, trying their hands at commentating. This includes Tony Romo and the brother duo of Payton and Eli Manning. Up next is Tom Brady. When he retires (again), the quarterback has a $375 million, 10-year contract as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports waiting for him. As for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, he’s open to the opportunity if the price is right.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO