Public Safety

Jihadi attacks kill 22 people in Burkina Faso, officials say

By ARSENE KABORE Kabore, SAM MEDNICK
 2 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in northwestern Burkina Faso and also injured others, the government said Monday. The “cowardly and barbaric” attack occurred late Sunday in the commune of Bourasso in Kossi province, Babo Pierre Pierre Bassinga, governor of Boucle du Mouhoun region,...

