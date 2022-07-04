ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Rain doesn’t stop annual Fourth of July celebrations in Coeur d’Alene

By Peter Choi
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A little rain didn’t stop the annual Fourth of July parade in Coeur d’Alene.

Despite some showers, flags and hands were waving up high celebrating America’s birthday.

From toddlers to the elderly, everyone dressed in their best red, white and blue, and spent the morning cheering as the parade drove through downtown.

The annual parade is not just for celebration, but is a tradition that brings whole families closer together.

“You know, we just have done a lot of family time during the Fourth of July and you know, being able to get family together’s been what it means to us,” said Cinnimon Stein, who attended the parade. “We would like to just hang out and have a good time, and having chances to do that with family is always a great time.”

“I love it. It’s so much fun. I love bringing the kids down every year. I remember when I was a kid coming. It was so much fun,” said Mariah Peterson.

For others, Fourth of July celebrations are a reminder of those who served.

“Sacrifice. I’m currently in the military myself. The sacrifice that men and women have made for this country. It’s impactful,” said Bryce Blair.

PHOTOS: Coeur d’Alene celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

