Homicide investigators are working to turn up a suspect and a suspect vehicle in connection with the early-morning shooting death of a Harlingen man. Cameron County sheriff’s officials say a little before 2 a.m. shots rang out from one vehicle targeting the people in another vehicle as they were driving west on I-2 near Bass Boulevard. One of the three people in that car was struck. The driver then spotted a Harlingen police officer, pulled up alongside at a stop light and yelled for help. The victim, 18-year-old Jaime Medina, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO