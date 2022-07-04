ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Bettie Sypho, 86, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Funeral service for Bettie Sypho, 86,...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Johnny Kubacak, 78, of Brady

Johnny Kubacak, 78, of Brady passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence in Brady. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 8, from 6 pm to 8 pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial...
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Gary “Grif” Griffin, 65, of Brownwood

Gary “Grif” Griffin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Dallas. Family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 8th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Jenkin Springs Cemetery. Gary...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
koxe.com

Lee Cooke, 47, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Lee Cooke, 47, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Tommie Lee Henderson Govan, 80, of Brownwood

Tommie Lee Henderson Govan, 80, of Brownwood, passed away at her home, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 8th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Greater Faith Community Church. The Funeral Service will be at the same location at 10:00am Saturday morning and burial will...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Suzanne Fry Blount, 77, of Early

Suzanne Fry Blount, age 77, was brought home by our Heavenly Father on July 3, 2022. She is joyfully reunited with her husband of almost sixty years, Louie Neil Blount, who preceded her journey on January 24, 2021. Born on July 30, 1944, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to Henry...
koxe.com

Rachel Oehler Hall, 63, of Bangs

Rachel Oehler Hall, age 63, of Bangs passed from this life Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. A Celebration of Life for Rachel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bangs Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BANGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownwood Funeral Home
brownwoodnews.com

McMillian promoted to manager of Brownwood McCoy’s

McCoy’s Building Supply is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah McMillian as store manager of its Brownwood location at 3605 Highway 377 South. “I am so excited to lead this amazing team I’ve come to know. I love getting to help customers find what they need for their projects,” said McMillian. “Our customers can continue to expect amazing customer service and a welcoming environment when they come into our store.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Kendall Ray Kent, 64, of Blanket

Kendall Ray Kent, age 64, of Blanket, passed away on July 5, 2022. Visitation for Kendall will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 7, at Heartland Funeral Home. A graveside service for Kendall will be held on Friday, July 8, at 10am in the Blanket Cemetery.
BLANKET, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
koxe.com

Robbie Dale Eaton, 69, of Brownwood

Robbie Dale Eaton, 69, of Brownwood Texas, passed away July 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Early, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Hayley and Sara Cox

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Fourteen months after opening, 10 Mile Productions has already exceeded the expectations of 33-year-old owners Hayley and Sara Cox,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Wayne Jones, 83, of Coleman

Wayne Jones, age 83, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Street, in Coleman. Viewing hours will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, until...
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Arrest Made After Brownwood Shooting

According to a media release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am, Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a report of shots fired. The caller identified himself as the victim and stated that he was running away from several people on Belle Plain. The caller stated that he was shot in the leg.
brownwoodnews.com

City officials respond to mixed comments on new Home2Suites in Brownwood

As a new Home2Suites is being built behind Studebakers, residents of Brownwood have had mixed feelings about the new infrastructure. Several members in the community applauded the new hotel, believing that it is going to bring more revenue to Brownwood. They’re not wrong. According to the City of Brownwood, “Oxford...
koxe.com

Brownwood Chamber Luncheon Friday, July 15th

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, July 15th.The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month the chamber welcomes the Heartland Association of Realtors to speak at the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Wesley Roy Adams, 45

Wesley Roy Adams, 45, passed away suddenly on June 29,2022, at his home in Addison. Wes was born May 8, 1977 in Brownwood to Steve and Cindy Adams. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1995 and continued his education at Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. He was...
koxe.com

Saturday Morning Fire Destroys Brownwood Home

Shortly after midnight (12:27 am) on Saturday, July 2, Brownwood and Early Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 1414 Main Blvd on the north side of Brownwood, just west of Commerce Square. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firemen arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The home was a total loss. One person was at home at the time but was not injured nor were any firemen who battled the blaze. According to Chief Hicks, the cause of the fire remains under investigation though it is not suspicious in nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy