Bettie Sypho, 86, of Brownwood

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.

