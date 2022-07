LSU is closer to having an expanded office dedicated to equal rights issues after conducting interviews with three outside candidates for a new upper-level post. After a scathing review in 2021 of how LSU handled claims of sexual harassment and abuse, LSU followed up by hiring several more employees to investigate those types of complaints and addressing them under the umbrella of the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX. The goal is to “change the culture” at Louisiana’s flagship institution, its interim director said at the time.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO