ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida football recruiting: Four-star TJ Searcy commits as Gators continue rebuilding defense

By OnlyGators.com Staff
onlygators.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Florida Gators only had to recruit the defensive side of the ball, it would be difficult to second-guess the job head coach Billy Napier and his staff are doing. That was obvious again Monday as four-star defensive end TJ Searcy (Thomaston, GA) committed to the Gators. Searcy...

www.onlygators.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

2022 Florida Gators Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Billy Napier era begins in Gainesville. The new head coach spent his last four seasons at Louisiana, where he qualified for the Sun Belt’s championship game every season and broke through with a title in last year’s 13-1 season. The Gators turn to dual-threat Anthony Richardson at quarterback, who possesses immense potential with a cannon for an arm and tantalizing athletic ability. The Gators return 13 starters, but many pundits speculate it’ll be a long-term rebuild for Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida picks up pledge from DL T.J. Searcy

Defensive lineman, T.J. Searcy, provided his own fireworks on the 4th of July as he commits to the Florida Gators. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters breaks down the pledge and other recruiting storylines for the Gators. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices fall for third straight week

For the third straight week, gas prices have steadily decreased throughout Florida and nationwide, but the downward spiral may be short-lived. According to the AAA press release on Tuesday, Florida’s price per gallon went down 11 cents to $4.54 since last week after falling 15 cents the previous week. In Gainesville, prices dropped from $4.77 last week to $4.60.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Ocala, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
alachuatoday.com

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost Open for Fun and Adventure

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The Santa Fe Canoe Outpost is once again open for business—and pleasure. The City of High Springs bought the property in August 2021 from owners Jim and Sally Wood, who had been running the business for some 31 years. During that time the Outpost became a popular spot to launch trips on the river for both locals and tourists.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jim McCarthy resigns from North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust announced July 6 that Jim McCarthy is stepping down as its president after eight years in the role. “Finishing law school this year caused me to look at things a bit differently. While it was directly applicable to my role at the land trust, this is the time for me to step away and take on some different challenges. We have accomplished a great deal and I am proud of that,” McCarthy said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to kill a woman with a box cutter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man after he threatened to kill a woman with a box cutter. Officers say Derrick Washington, 63, has been knocking on his ex-girlfriend’s door and threatening her frequently. Officers saw him passing by her house several times while on the scene.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck. On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle. Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Clemson#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Ga#Fl
WCJB

Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois

ST. JACOB, Ill. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was killed this weekend when his plane crashed in Illinois. Police say Robert Binger, 60, of Lake City and another man were flying a small plane east of Saint Louis Saturday. For unknown reasons, the plane fell out of the...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WCJB

Downtown Gainesville’s Hippodrome celebrates 50 years of entertainment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome has been showcasing theater for 50 years. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio joins the theater’s artistic director--Stephanie Lynge who shared with us some its history and some payment and viewing options for the upcoming 50th season. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire puts 26 holes in occupied Lake City home

What sounded like fireworks turned out to be gunfire at a Lake City house on Monday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, responding officers discovered 26 bullet holes in a NE Cherry Lane residence around 10 p.m. Two victims—who initially believed the sound to be...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy