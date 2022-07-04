Niles building previously broken into catches fire

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Niles that has had break-in issues in the past caught fire Monday evening.

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. at the former Genesis Christian Community Center on West Church Street in Niles.

It was mainly contained to the first floor, with flames mainly shooting from one window.

Niles Fire Chief John Stevens says the building has been a problem in the past.

“Most likely people breaking into the building. It’s been problems with the police. They’ve noticed a lot of people breaking into the building. On the other side of the building, there’s windows busted out,” he said.

The building is vacant and according to Stevens, they haven’t been able to get ahold of the owner.

No one was hurt.

Officials plan to board up the building.

