ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles building previously broken into catches fire

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ufhhw_0gUfy5Uk00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Niles that has had break-in issues in the past caught fire Monday evening.

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. at the former Genesis Christian Community Center on West Church Street in Niles.

Columbiana death investigation continues as son faces charges

It was mainly contained to the first floor, with flames mainly shooting from one window.

Niles Fire Chief John Stevens says the building has been a problem in the past.

“Most likely people breaking into the building. It’s been problems with the police. They’ve noticed a lot of people breaking into the building. On the other side of the building, there’s windows busted out,” he said.

The building is vacant and according to Stevens, they haven’t been able to get ahold of the owner.

No one was hurt.

Officials plan to board up the building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Trio arrested in historic Sheet and Tube company home

Three people are being held in the Mahoning County jail, accused of breaking into one of the abandoned Sheet and Tube company homes on Robinson Road. Investigating a report of a possible trespasser late Tuesday, officers say they spotted 39-year-old Rebecca Heatherly through the second-floor window of a home. Police...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Niles, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
Niles, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies man killed outside Youngstown nightspot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown. Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Woman says twin sisters attacked her at Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman said twin sisters assaulted her while at a gas station on July 4. Police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a woman who said she had been assaulted. The 20-year-old woman said she was in the Gas Land on N. Park...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail. Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on...
WTRF- 7News

Four people shot at a Steubenville club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Four people were injured in a shots fired incident in Steubenville early Tuesday morning. Officials from the Steubenville Police Department confirmed with 7News that the shooting took place at 2:26 a.m. at Club 106 on South Street. Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Juveniles arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires in Niles

Niles police are investigating a number of reports of arson and vandalism. According to the reports, the incidents happened between July 2nd and 4th at multiple locations in the city. The first incident happened on July 2nd around 10 p.m. at the Niles Schools bus garage on Water Street. A...
NILES, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy