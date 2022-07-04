AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Raising Money For Baby With Cancer, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart spoke about the creative process for Shawn Michaels’ theme song in WWE. He stated the following:. He said: “Back in my era, you know, we did Shawn Michaels’ Sexy Boy, me and my partner. Here’s what happen — When they came to me, they said, ‘Look, we need to do a theme song for Shawn going to the ring.’ So we let Sherri [Martel] sing it, you know, about ‘sexy boy’. So when she left, then Vince said, ‘Look, you need to get Shawn to the studio’. I said, ‘Shawn, we’ve got to put your voice on it’. He goes, ‘Ah, I can’t sing’. I said, ‘I promise ya, I’ll make you sing.’ So we went in, we knocked it out in about an hour’s time. I had to sing the backup going ‘sexy boy’ because we didn’t have girl singers on that particular track. That’s me, and I had to triplet it — three times, going, ‘sexy boy’.“

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO