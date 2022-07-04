ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Raising Money For Baby With Cancer, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Andrade El Idolo is raising money for a baby from his hometown who is fighting cancer. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account with the details, as you can see below:. “Hello! Text me at 407-708-9577 @directmessage.app. I am...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega Wants To Bring Certain Aspect Back To Wrestling

One part of the art that is professional wrestling that will always stand out is brilliant storytelling with a great payoff. While on Twitch with CEOGaming, the longest-reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega revealed which of his recent on-screen Championship stories he felt especially pleased with. “I was confident doing...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Airs Vignette With QR Code On NXT Great American Bash

WWE aired a mysterious vignette containing a QR Code on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a QR Code that aired against a black screen. Scanning it took fans to the following website containing “8:10:11” in white font against a black background.
WWE
PWMania

William Regal Reacts to Claudio Castagnoli Signing with AEW

Claudio Castagnoli’s signing with AEW was discussed by William Regal on this week’s episode of “The Gentleman Villain.”. “It’s incredible to not only have him part of AEW, but I think he is one of my favorite people. I think he’s one of the great professionals of the world that everybody can learn from if they watch the way he carries himself backstage,” Regal said.
WWE
411mania.com

Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Pinnacle’s members are doing great in AEW without MJF

When MJF put together The Pinnacle, hand-selecting the duo of FTR to team up with himself, Sean Spears, and Wardlow, it was a shot to the bow of AEW‘s hierarchy. With The Elite in disarray and The Inner Circle running court as the unquestioned top faction in the promotion, MJF’s decision to turn on his odd-couple friendship with Chris Jericho was supposed to be a gamechanger, with the unit becoming the sort of belt-monopolizing entity that AEW never really had at one time. Sure, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had some overlap in their title runs, with them even wrestling a match together as a trio with gold around each of their waists, but the ‘The Elite’ faction had long fallen apart, with “Hangman” Adam Page kicked out of the unit, and the backstage drama between the BTE squad and Cody Rhodes a story that will eventually be immortalized in a book, documentary, or even podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Executives Sell Stock, Kevin Dunn Sells Over A $1 Million of Stock

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE CFO Frank Riddick and EP Kevin Dunn recently sold off several shares of stock. WWE disclosed the sales, which were made on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Riddick sold 9,090 WWE shares for $62.49 each ($568,000). He still has 102,021 shares. Dunn sold 16,107...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dynamite & Rampage Headed to Buffalo In September

AEW is set to head to Buffalo, New York in September ahead of Grand Slam II later that month. According to PWInsider, the company announced at tonight’s taping that they will have a Dynamite and Rampage taping in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on September 7th. This will be the episode immediately after AEW All Out, which takes place on September 4th.
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Is Tony Khan Open To An AEW Vs WWE Supershow?

Could WWE and AEW, the two biggest promotions in the modern wrestling industry, ever team up for a joint show? According to AEW President Tony Khan, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

FTR Continues Impressive AEW Streak

Much like it has been for Manchester City, 2022 is a year that’s been very kind to AEW tag team FTR. The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have racked up accomplishment after accomplishment while participating in several of the year’s most memorable matches. So what’s one more accolade to add to the resume?
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Gets New Music, Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

Wardlow has new music and a new championship, winning the TNT Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to claim the championship on Wednesday’s show, hitting Sky with the Powerbomb Symphony for the win. You can see clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross Says Recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door May Have Run Too Long

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed the length of the recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and why it might have been too long in duration for some. Check out what he had to say (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

Former WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the possibility of working with AEW during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast. “I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates

– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart Goes Into Creative Process of Shawn Michaels’ Theme Song

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart spoke about the creative process for Shawn Michaels’ theme song in WWE. He stated the following:. He said: “Back in my era, you know, we did Shawn Michaels’ Sexy Boy, me and my partner. Here’s what happen — When they came to me, they said, ‘Look, we need to do a theme song for Shawn going to the ring.’ So we let Sherri [Martel] sing it, you know, about ‘sexy boy’. So when she left, then Vince said, ‘Look, you need to get Shawn to the studio’. I said, ‘Shawn, we’ve got to put your voice on it’. He goes, ‘Ah, I can’t sing’. I said, ‘I promise ya, I’ll make you sing.’ So we went in, we knocked it out in about an hour’s time. I had to sing the backup going ‘sexy boy’ because we didn’t have girl singers on that particular track. That’s me, and I had to triplet it — three times, going, ‘sexy boy’.“
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Colt Cabana’s Status, AEW Stars Reportedly “Go To Bat” for Him

AEW reportedly planned to release Colt Cabana until wrestlers fought for him. As The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back in late May, there have been rumors within AEW that Cabana’s absence was connected to his ex-best friend, AEW World Champion CM Punk. When Cabana signed a new AEW deal, which was encouraged by AEW Executive Vice Presidents and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, The Observer reported that he was slated for the new ROH brand. The fact that Cabana worked ROH Supercard of Honor XV but had missed all of the AEW tapings after signing his new deal was also mentioned at the time.
WWE

