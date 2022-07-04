Two children were in critical condition Monday after the San Carlos Park Fire District responded to a reported drowning at FGCU's Lakefront Beach.

The children, a boy and a girl, were treated at the scene, according to a 4:15 p.m. Facebook post from the Fire District. Both were under the age of 10.

More details weren’t available Monday afternoon, including the children’s current condition and where they were transported after being treated.

Drowning prevention: Wear a flotation device, save your life

Boat safety: Authorities remind sailors of drunken boating rules ahead of holiday weekend

Here is the full post from the Fire District :

“At 2:48pm today San Carlos Park Fire District was dispatched to a drowning at FGCU Lakefront Beach located at 12151 FGCU Pkwy. East. Two victims were treated, one female under the age of 10, one male under the age of 10. Both victims are in critical condition.

“Lee County Public Safety, Iona McGregor Fire District Dive Team, FGCU PD and Lee County Sheriff's Office were also on-scene.”

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is a reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Two children in critical condition after reported drowning at FGCU's Lakefront Beach