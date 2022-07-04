ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPBRN_0gUfxDVW00
Adele admitted in a new podcast interview that she hopes to expand her family with boyfriend Rich Paul. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Adele hopes more kids will be in her future.

The singer – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – discussed her dreams of growing her brood during her appearance on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast Monday.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele told host Lauren Laverne, after being asked how she envisions her life in 10 years.

”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Adele, 34, shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019.

Despite their split, the “Easy On Me” singer admitted that co-parenting with Konecki, 48, has been easier than she thought it would be.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” she said on the podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393EAO_0gUfxDVW00
Adele and Paul have been dating since 2019 and have since moved in together.

“There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off.”

As for her current boyfriend, Paul, 40, definitely knows a thing or two about co-parenting as well. The sports agent experienced fatherhood at a “very young” age, raising his three children while trying to grow his business.

Paul previously said in a profile for the New Yorker that if and when he has more kids, he’s “looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ6xf_0gUfxDVW00
Adele recently performed at Hyde Park after canceling her Las Vegas Residency.

As Page Six previously reported, the couple became Instagram-official in September 2021. The announcement came shortly after the two were seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.

Despite their recent public outings, Adele still likes to keep both her life as a girlfriend and mother as “private” as possible.

The “Someone Like You” singer said on the podcast that she “loves being a mom” and embraces how motherhood has changed her in “good, bad and strange” ways. She also explained how the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree, as her son is seemingly following in her musical footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f59ii_0gUfxDVW00
Adele has one son and Paul has three children, both from previous marriages.

“Angelo has just fallen in love with music … we sit down and have the most intense conversations about music,” she explained.

“We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s like, ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly.”

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Adele says she 'definitely' wants more kids as Rich Paul romance continues, plus more news

Having happily settled into a romance with sports agent Rich Paul, Adele's thinking about having more children. In a new interview with Lauren Laverne for BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," the singer, 34, was asked about her 2019 split from Simon Konecki, which inspired much of her latest album, "30." When the host noted the divorce must have been hard for the former couple's 9-year-old son Angelo, Adele said it was actually "never really tricky" for the family to deal with. "We're such good friends," she said of her relationship with Simon, adding that she'd never let "a messy divorce" interfere with her son's childhood. From there, the discussion veered into what real-life milestones might inspire Adele's next batch of new music. "I definitely would like a couple more kids," she mused. "It would be wonderful if we can — if not I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy." Adele also spoke briefly about how Rich, 40, has helped her come out of her shell more and worry less about optics when she's not busy with music. "It used to be two years and I wouldn't be seen anywhere. I have a whole setup of how I move and no one ever knows, just so I can go out and be completely carefree," Adele said. "I think now, the relationship that I'm in, he's like, 'If you wanna go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant. And if you wanna go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can't miss out on these things. What's the worst that could happen?'"
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Laverne
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Adele
TMZ.com

Stars Hanging In The Hamptons ... Life's A Beach!

If you're one of the East Coast elite, there is no better place to be during the dog days of summer than on the soft sands and at the private parties along the eastern Long Island coastline ... aka The Hamptons. The uber-rich stretch of the seascape is where actors,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dakota Johnson reveals why she keeps her relationship with Chris Martin private

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her relationship with Chris Martin and revealed why it’s so important for them to maintain their privacy from the press.The 32-year-old actor discussed her romance with the 45-year-old Coldplay singer during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where she was featured as the cover store for the magazine’s July/August issue. According to Johnson, a big reason why she and Martin value their privacy is because of their large and blended family. The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has seven half-siblings, while her boyfriend is the father of two children --...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Agent#Fatherhood#Maternity#The New Yorker
Page Six

‘Housewives’ slam Brandi for ‘weaponizing’ Taylor Armstrong’s ex’s death

Brandi Glanville knows how to hit below the belt. Part of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” cast slammed her for “weaponizing” the death of Taylor Armstrong’s ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, on Wednesday’s episode of the Peacock spinoff.  During a heated discussion about their early days on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Taylor, 51, and Glanville, 49, argued over whether the Bravo reality show was more successful before the latter joined the cast in Season 2.  “Were you successful? ’Cause your husband…,” Glanville spewed during a group dinner. The camera quickly turned away as the audio was briefly cut out –...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

Adele discusses postponing Las Vegas residency: “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months”

Adele has opened up about being forced to postpone her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The singer was due to start the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21, marking her first shows since 2017, and it was scheduled to extend through to April. She announced the postponement a day before the residency’s planned opening night with a video, saying the show was simply not ready.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting first child together

Looks like Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have taken their romance to a new level. The longtime collaborators are expecting their first child together, Page Six can confirm. “The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter,” a rep for Aiko told us. TMZ was the first to publish photos of the on-again, off-again couple out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, with a visibly pregnant Aiko, 34, debuting her baby bump in a bodyhugging gray dress and white slides. Big Sean, also 34, was right by her side, rocking a T-shirt, hat, khakis and sneakers. This will mark the first child...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

How Kesha convinced Big Freedia to visit a haunted insane asylum

For most people, it would take a lot of convincing to visit a supposedly haunted former insane asylum. But for Big Freedia, it required nothing more than an invite from her “baby, Kesha.”. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” collaborator, 44, tells Page Six exclusively she “wanted to be able to...
MUSIC
Page Six

Nicole Kidman steals the show on Balenciaga Couture runway in Paris

To say Wednesday’s Balenciaga Couture show in Paris was “star-studded” would be a serious understatement. Designer Demna Gvasalia tapped a series of superstars to model his latest looks for the fashion house — including Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, who strutted her stuff in a one-shouldered silver gown with a dramatic train paired with black opera gloves. The “Big Little Lies” actress, 55, posted behind-the-scenes footage from the show on Instagram, capturing the moment before she hit the catwalk alongside Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, who also joined Kidman on the runway, commented, “You slayed my...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Julia Roberts ‘can’t stop kissing’ Daniel Moder on 20th anniversary

Julia Roberts still loves kissing her husband, Daniel Moder, after 20 years of marriage. The “Pretty Woman” star celebrated the couple’s milestone wedding anniversary Monday by posting a photo in which she passionately smooched the cinematographer as he caressed her face. “⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’tstopsmiling😊#can’tstopkissing😘,” Roberts, who joined Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy