Kris Jenner sends Travis Barker flowers as he recovers from pancreatitis

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
Kris Jenner showered Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, with love following his scary hospitalization. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kris Jenner always knows how to cheer her family up during dark times.

Travis Barker shared a picture to his Instagram Story on Monday of a beautiful, orange bouquet that his mother-in-law sent over following his scary hospitalization last week.

“Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo,” read the card attached to the flowers, which were a joint gift from Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared pictures of the floral display via her own Instagram Story, which Jenner reposted and added, “Get well @travisbarker 🧡 🧡 🧡 .”

As Page Six previously reported, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis” that he developed after getting a routine endoscopy.

Barker appreciated the generosity from his mother-in-law.

Days later, the rocker revealed he had experienced “excruciating pain” before rushing to the hospital with Kardashian, 43, by his side.

At the time of the incident, Barker was photographed being wheeled out of an ambulance while holding his right hand up, which showed his unmistakable skull tattoo.

Kourtney Kardashian also showed off the beautiful bouquet.

Kardashian followed a short distance behind and reportedly didn’t leave her husband’s side for the entire duration of his hospitalization.

Once Barker was stabilized, he explained on Instagram that the pancreatitis was a result of a “small polyp” being removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled” by specialists.

Both Kardashian and Barker took to Instagram in the days following to explain the scary incident.

He added, “Which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

While the incident shook up the entire family – including Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama – he’s expected to make a full recovery and is doing “much” better.

