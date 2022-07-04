ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

By reporterwings
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to...

Comments / 1

K92.3

This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Have You Seen All of These License Plates on Iowa Roadways? [PHOTOS]

When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

As Iowa prepares to launch 988, some question if the state is ready

Starting July 16, Iowans needing help for mental health will have a new number to dial – 988. The idea is that Iowans will have an easy number to remember when they need immediate mental health support – that will divert them away from law enforcement. The new...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Last Night’s Storm May be Classified as Iowa’s 3rd Derecho in 3 Years

(Radio Iowa) The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa last (Tuesday) night -might- be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
KCCI.com

Iowa planning for the next drought

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions have improved overall compared to last year, but even with that low level of concern, the state is already planning for the next drought. They're hoping to create a long-term drought plan with help from Iowans. Unlike rain storms where water levels...
IOWA FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
HAWKEYE, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Otter#Otters#Indian
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Iowa’s delicious history of the beloved tenderloin sandwich

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Often on the menu of drive-ins, diners, and roadside cafes, when the Iowa Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is done right, it is sublime. One bite through the soft bun yields a melange of texture and delicious flavor. Chef Elmer Loper, Green Bay Bar & Grill in the Green...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law in Iowa allows police to search through a person’s garbage for criminal evidence without a warrant. But it’s at odds with an Iowa Supreme Court decision last year that said the search of a Clear Lake man’s trash without a warrant was an invasion of his privacy. Drake University law professor Bob Rigg says that decision stands despite the new law because “essentially the Iowa legislature cannot overrule the Iowa Supreme Court in interpreting what the Iowa Constitution (says).” The issue is likely to end up back before the state’s High Court, which will soon have a new member. Retiring Justice Brent Appel was part of the majority in the previous case, which means the new member could make a difference in the garbage-searching decision.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa cities with large Latino populations feel shortchanged by census undercount

A simple look at the signs on Main Street in Denison reveal the diversity of the residents that reside here. A quick stroll and you’ll stumble across Lovan’s Asian market. Round a corner, and you’ll see signs advertising an African grocery store. But, if you follow the upbeat rhythm of traditional Mexican music, you’ll land at Erven Chavez’s La Michoacana Krazy Delights.
DENISON, IA
tspr.org

Lee County landowners speak out against proposed CO2 pipeline

Landowners in southeast Iowa are speaking out against a proposed underground pipeline that would carry liquified carbon dioxide through Lee County. “We’re all trying to keep our emotions intact, as I am, but it's a living nightmare, to sum it up,” said Jeff Weisinger, who owns 300 acres north of Fort Madison along the proposed pipeline’s path.
LEE COUNTY, IA

