ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Parking information for July 4 fireworks at North Park in Kirksville

By Kirksville Police Department
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville will be hosting an Independence Day firework display at dusk Monday night. This is the first time the firework display will be at the North Park Sports Complex at 2710 North Novinger...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Construction of new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road underway

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is starting this week on the new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville. The bridge will be a welcome sight for commuters as this stretch of roadway has been closed since the end of 2019. C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Information for July 4 fireworks display at Ottumwa Park

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The City of Ottumwa’s Independence Day public fireworks display is held after dark, on Monday, July 4 at Ottumwa Park. The show will begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show is a local tradition and draws many onlookers from around the area. On the...
OTTUMWA, IA
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Fair set to begin on July 29th

Events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begin July 29th and 30th with 7 o’clock starting times in front of the grandstand. Friday, July 29th, there will be ATV and dirt bike motocross races. On Saturday, July 30th, the Tuff Trucks event is scheduled. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages six to 12; and free for ages five and younger. The fair reports a beer stand will be open both nights.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Kirksville, MO
Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
kttn.com

Activities on tap today in Jamesport, Milan and Chillicothe

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.
JAMESPORT, MO
KBUR

2 Keokuk residents injured in Missouri crash

Keokuk, IA- A man and a 17-year-old boy from Keokuk were injured in a head-on crash involving a UTV and a pickup truck in Clark County Missouri. The crash happened at 6 PM Friday, on Sycamore street in Alexandria, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven...
KEOKUK, IA
kchi.com

Booked At The Daviess – Dekalb Regional Jail

The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Firework#Independence Day#Vehicles#Kirksville Police#Lincoln Street
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Donald Wayne Baker, 87, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Donald Wayne Baker, 87, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Born March 31, 1935 in Moberly, Missouri, Donald was the son of the late John Franklin and Ethel Dean (Roberts) Baker. On April 3, 1954 in Moberly, Missouri, Donald was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Bond.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman injured in Monday rollover crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured Monday afternoon in a Randolph County crash. The crash took place at 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, approximately three miles north of Roanoke. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, Darlene Walker, 72, of Callao, was driving...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests By Highway Patrol Monday In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home. Frank worked for Michaels Foundation in Unionville for ten years before beginning a long career with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a clerk and carrier out of the Kirksville, Missouri, Post Office from 1983 until retirement in 2013. Frank and Susie spent much of their married life in Brashear, Missouri, where Frank also farmed in addition to his work at the postal service. Frank loved to hunt deer with his nephews and raise cattle on his farm. He was an avid photographer of landscape and enjoyed being with his family.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe’s Slice Bread Day Events

As the July 4th Holiday comes to a close today the Chillicothe Community is gearing up for the celebration of Sliced Bread Day. Amy Supple from the Greater Chillicothe Visitor’s Region reminds us Sliced Bread Day is Thursday, July 7th. Supple says Sliced Bread Day will be celebrated July...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Y101

Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy