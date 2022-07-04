Parking information for July 4 fireworks at North Park in Kirksville

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home. Frank worked for Michaels Foundation in Unionville for ten years before beginning a long career with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a clerk and carrier out of the Kirksville, Missouri, Post Office from 1983 until retirement in 2013. Frank and Susie spent much of their married life in Brashear, Missouri, where Frank also farmed in addition to his work at the postal service. Frank loved to hunt deer with his nephews and raise cattle on his farm. He was an avid photographer of landscape and enjoyed being with his family.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO