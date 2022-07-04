ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Twp. man decorates WWII monument

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police discuss security preparations for Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Over the 4th of July weekend, shootings in Philadelphia turned fun, family events into tragedies across the country, with people running for their lives. It's something Bethlehem Deputy Chief Scott Meixell said he unfortunately has to prepare for as he plans security for Musikfest in less than a month.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen drowns at Mauch Chunk Lake

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Schuylkill County coroner's office confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after visiting Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday, July 4. He was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus in Coaldale. His death was ruled accidental. The office has not yet released the name.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Northampton County Prison – UPDATE 7/5/2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of July 5th there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 451 inmates have tested positive; 451 have finished their quarantine periods...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

When are the Fireworks in Hellertown?

Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown. Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16. The...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

New hospital proposed for Monroe county

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

23-month-old drowns in backyard pool, coroner says

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — On July 4, around 6 p.m., a 23-month-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in the 500 block of Fenwick St. in Allentown. According to the Lehigh Valley Coroner, the 23-month-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Society Goal: Put Historic Hellertown Bridge on National Register

You’ve probably walked or driven past it dozens–if not hundreds–of times, but did you know that the small silver bridge on the north side of W. Walnut Street in Hellertown may actually be one of the most historically significant spans in America?. That’s according to the website...
HELLERTOWN, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown tot drowns in backyard pool, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Teen dies following visit to Carbon County lake

JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — The Carbon County coroner's office confirmed that a 17-year-old boy passed away in the hospital after a visit to Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday. According to Jim Thorpe Police Chief Joseph Schatz, officers were dispatched to the lake park for a possible drowning around 4:19 PM.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vacant house wrecked by fire in Luzerne County

GLEN LYON, Pa. — A cluttered building caused problems for firefighters in Luzerne County. Crews battled a fire at a vacant house Monday night around 9 o'clock on Newport Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township. They say the place was filled with junk, making it difficult...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks hotel for low-income gives donations to help homeless

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Two non-profit organizations that combat homelessness in the Bucks County community received funds to continue their mission Wednesday. Homeless to Independence and Helping Hands One Heart Upper Bucks Resource Connections each got a $2,000 check from the owner of the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown. Bush House...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

