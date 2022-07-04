Bethlehem Twp. man decorates WWII monument

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners will meet tonight to review apartments planned for Freemansburg Avenue that are not permitted under the zoning code. The 2.3 acres at 5007 Freemansburg Ave., at the corner of Wagner Drive and across from a CVS drugstore, is in a Rural...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Over the 4th of July weekend, shootings in Philadelphia turned fun, family events into tragedies across the country, with people running for their lives. It's something Bethlehem Deputy Chief Scott Meixell said he unfortunately has to prepare for as he plans security for Musikfest in less than a month.
Over the last two years, particularly in 2020, Pennsylvania saw a large number of mass layoffs. Things have seemed quieted a bit in 2022, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Twelve employers, including one located in Bethlehem, submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to...
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Schuylkill County coroner's office confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after visiting Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday, July 4. He was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus in Coaldale. His death was ruled accidental. The office has not yet released the name.
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of July 5th there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). One staff member has tested positive and is in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 451 inmates have tested positive; 451 have finished their quarantine periods...
Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown. Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16. The...
A desert of available homes and skyrocketing mortgage rates are forcing buyers to bid well over asking prices to lock in deals. Some paid $50,000 to $128,000 over asking prices, area real estate agents said. The Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors reported the median sales price growing in May to $290,000...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — On July 4, around 6 p.m., a 23-month-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in the 500 block of Fenwick St. in Allentown. According to the Lehigh Valley Coroner, the 23-month-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.
You’ve probably walked or driven past it dozens–if not hundreds–of times, but did you know that the small silver bridge on the north side of W. Walnut Street in Hellertown may actually be one of the most historically significant spans in America?. That’s according to the website...
Mission First, an outreach of the First United Methodist Church in Pottstown, has been cited by the borough zoning board for activities like this community lunch for residents in need. Pottstown Borough’s zoning board seems to believe that when churches stray beyond preaching, scripture, and hymn singing, their activities deserve...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Two years in business for a popular restaurant in Schuylkill County, and it has been two very eventful years. Back in 2020, Wheel in Tamaqua was just getting ready to open. The gourmet grilled cheese restaurant already had a location in Pottsville, but the owner wanted...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Lou Pektor's proposal for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing building on Van Buren Road was back before the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for a conditional use hearing. However, it's still unknown if the supervisors will grant the developer's conditional use approval, as the hearing...
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Fireworks might be to blame for a fire that broke out in a Lehigh County home. Firefighters responded just before 8:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 600 block of East Lynwood Street in Salisbury Township. Fire officials say the fire started inside the home...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the...
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — The Carbon County coroner's office confirmed that a 17-year-old boy passed away in the hospital after a visit to Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday. According to Jim Thorpe Police Chief Joseph Schatz, officers were dispatched to the lake park for a possible drowning around 4:19 PM.
GLEN LYON, Pa. — A cluttered building caused problems for firefighters in Luzerne County. Crews battled a fire at a vacant house Monday night around 9 o'clock on Newport Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township. They say the place was filled with junk, making it difficult...
For months, police departments across the country have warned about the “Orbeez Challenge,” and people getting injured after being shot by the name brand gel-bead gun or airsoft guns. On Wednesday, Allentown said its police department has responded to several incidents of people being shot at random and...
EASTON, Pa. – Members of the Easton Planning Commission voted 3-2 at its Wednesday night meeting to grant a special exception for a proposed sporting goods store at 734 Wolf Ave. in the city. Planning Commissioner Hubert Etchison and Chairman Ken Greene opposed the request. Applicant Gurshinder Matharu, CEO...
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Two non-profit organizations that combat homelessness in the Bucks County community received funds to continue their mission Wednesday. Homeless to Independence and Helping Hands One Heart Upper Bucks Resource Connections each got a $2,000 check from the owner of the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown. Bush House...
