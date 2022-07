MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s August elections are less than a month away and today is the last day to register to vote in those elections. Voters can go to their local county offices to register to vote but can also vote on govote.tn.gov. This website can be used to register until 11:59 p.m.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO