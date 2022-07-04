ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay safe this Fourth of July

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are warning people to stay safe this holiday as fireworks injuries have jumped 25% in the last 15 years.

“Probably the most dangerous thing that we sell, they burn between 1,400 and 1,600 degrees,” said Craig LaFleur, owner and president of PyroSpot Fireworks. “We don’t actually recommend them for children. I know a lot of people buy them; they’re there for sale everywhere. But we actually prefer a small fountain or something like that, that the adult can let off, and I think kids enjoy more anyway than doing sparklers.”

LaFleur said a hard, flat surface is always the best place to light off fireworks, and to give yourself a 100-foot clearance.

Firefighters also recommend having a water source close by.

