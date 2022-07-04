ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Akron curfew begins at 9 p.m. on July 4th. Here's what the order requires

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
After a night of violent protests led to 50 arrests, the city of Akron on Monday morning issued an overnight curfew for downtown Akron and canceled the Fourth of July fireworks scheduled for Monday night.

The curfew is for downtown Akron from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until another order has been issued lifting the curfew, the city said.

The curfew extends from state Route 59 (Perkins Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to the north, state route 59 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) to the west, I-76/I-77 to the south and state Route 8 to the east.

Jayland Walker:What we know — and still don't know — about the police shooting death

Dan Horrigan:Over 100 armed, unarmed protesters outside of Mayor Dan Horrigan's home Monday afternoon

Akron police shooting:Black Elected Officials of Summit County ask Akron not to call in National Guard

Other areas of the city are not covered by the curfew implemented due to protests after the police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, on June 27.

The executive order is dated Sunday, not Monday, and officially took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, according to the order.

The order says violations will be a fourth-degree misdemeanor, with people facing up to 30 days of jail time or a fine of up to $350.

Exceptions to the the Akron curfew restrictions include:

  • All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the city and state, or people otherwise exempt under the law.
  • People traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.
  • People traveling to seek medical care.
  • People fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

Akron Children’s Hospital posted a statement on social media saying that Children's employees and people seeking medical care are exempt from the city's curfew, adding, "Please do not delay seeking medical treatment."

Cleveland Clinic Akron General posted a similar statement. Both of the hospitals are inside the designated curfew area; the Summa Akron City Hospital campus is adjacent to the zone.

Mary Moore
2d ago

well honestly it should be a curfew every night except for people going to work or the hospital. if a curfew was implemented a long time ago,it would be less crime. also it should be a ban on playing loud music in your car and outside.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

