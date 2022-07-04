2nd Fridays bringing the party July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – The July edition of 2nd Fridays will be held this Friday, July 8, bringing live music, activities, food, a farmers’ market, vendors, shopping, a car show and more to Cullman’s Warehouse District, nearby downtown merchants and surrounding areas. Stretching along First Avenue Northeast from Arnold Street to Fifth Street Southeast, the celebration will include multiple Kidz Zones, two stages and a Vendor Village.

Attendees can hop over to nearby Depot Park and the Cullman Economic Development Agency for a cruise-in car show in memory of Harold Huffstutler. Motorcycles will be parked along Arnold Street.

Live music will be provided by the Lamont Landers Band and Rob and the Redbeards.

The party doesn’t stop on First Avenue, as Sacred Heart Church, just one block east, will host Bingo and Bunco games with cash and other prizes. The games will be played in the Family Life Center located behind Sacred Heart School.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at Sacred Heart and from the various food trucks at 2nd Fridays.

A variety of stores and businesses in the Warehouse District and along First Avenue will extend their hours Friday evening to give eventgoers an opportunity to browse, shop or just pop in to visit.

The party will kick off Friday evening, July 8 at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

2nd Fridays are summer events coordinated by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants and Cullman Parks, Recreation, & Sports Tourism.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/2ndFridaysCullman or www.cullmanchamber.org/2nd-fridays .

