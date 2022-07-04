ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Fridays bringing the party July 8

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The July edition of 2nd Fridays will be held this Friday, July 8, bringing live music, activities, food, a farmers’ market, vendors, shopping, a car show and more to Cullman’s Warehouse District, nearby downtown merchants and surrounding areas. Stretching along First Avenue Northeast from Arnold Street to Fifth Street Southeast, the celebration will include multiple Kidz Zones, two stages and a Vendor Village.

Attendees can hop over to nearby Depot Park and the Cullman Economic Development Agency for a cruise-in car show in memory of Harold Huffstutler. Motorcycles will be parked along Arnold Street.

Live music will be provided by the Lamont Landers Band and Rob and the Redbeards.

The party doesn’t stop on First Avenue, as Sacred Heart Church, just one block east, will host Bingo and Bunco games with cash and other prizes. The games will be played in the Family Life Center located behind Sacred Heart School.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at Sacred Heart and from the various food trucks at 2nd Fridays.

A variety of stores and businesses in the Warehouse District and along First Avenue will extend their hours Friday evening to give eventgoers an opportunity to browse, shop or just pop in to visit.

The party will kick off Friday evening, July 8 at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

2nd Fridays are summer events coordinated by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants and Cullman Parks, Recreation, & Sports Tourism.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/2ndFridaysCullman or www.cullmanchamber.org/2nd-fridays .

The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont’s 1st fireworks celebration delivers big bang

SOUTH VINEMONT, Ala. – Expecting 100 people at the most, the town of South Vinemont welcomed hundreds more to its innaugural Fourth of July fireworks event Sunday evening.   “We didn’t reckon there’d be this many people here since it’s the first time, but I’m really glad so many people are here to have a good time. I’m proud that Vinemont put on such a good show. This is what America’s about,” shared attendee Amber Lee. Refreshments were graciously provided and required replenishment several times through the night from inside the South Vinemont Community Center. Young Braxton Alexander sat on his mom’s lap...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Smith Lake Park Fourth of July Fireworks Festival celebrating 50th anniversary

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Parks and Recreation’s Smith Lake Park 4th of July Fireworks Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Monday. To celebrate, admission to the event will be free for everyone. Free to join activities, games, and contests will be held throughout the day. Families can play putt-putt golf, visit the swimming pool and rent kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. The annual golf cart parade will travel through the park at 4:00 p.m. The entertainment begins as early as 9:30 a.m. with the first musical guest in the artist line-up. Entertainment Schedule: 9:30 a.m. – Bailey Hill 11:00 a.m....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Families enjoy local 4th of July Festivities

The first ever Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field gave local residents an opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July here in the Rocket City. "It’s fun. It’s able to take the kids out, do a little something fun, ya know (with) friends and stuff like that. Just a good time for everybody," said Jason Gable.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Your guide to 11 of the best seafood dishes in Birmingham

We may be landlocked here in Bham, but that doesn’t mean we should miss out on the yummy goodness of seafood dishes this summer. Here are our favorite seafood dishes—from casual dining to high-end—and where to find them around town. 1. Grilled Oysters—Automatic Seafood and Oysters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Farmers share bounties through local gleaning program

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday morning at the Cullman Festhalle Farmers’ Market, local farmer and Master Gardener Brad Mitchell of Legacy Farms dropped off his surplus crops to Linda Holland, who works at the North Alabama Agriplex. His donation will be distributed, along with those of many other farmers, to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout the community.   Mitchell shared his motivation, saying, “I want to be able to give back to the community. We’re truly blessed to have a place to grow crops, and God has given us the ability to do it and a means. “I worked in commercial nuclear...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
