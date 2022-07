Cameron Grimes talks about the difference between the opportunities afforded to him and those afforded to Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker has been positioned as the face of NXT 2.0 since the reboot of the brand in September 2021. Cameron Grimes, however, is seen as one of the last holdouts from the Black and Gold era. At NXT Great American Bash 2022, these men will collide for the WWE NXT Championship. For Bron, it is the chance to further cement his legacy. For Grimes, it means so much more.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO