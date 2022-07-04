ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week: Bellevue University

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZO6gl_0gUfuL6b00

Bellevue University is the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week.

Bellevue is a private, non-profit university. The physical campus is in Bellevue Nebraska, but the university’s online programs reach every corner of the country and other parts of the world.

The University opened its doors in 1966, and has been offering online programs since the 90’s.

Bellevue has partnerships with campuses around the country, one being SUNY Broome.

Bellevue is an option for those who may have a job and or family responsibilities but also want to continue their education.

Bellevue offers over fifty online programs.

The Relationship Manager for Bellevue University here in Broome County, Megan Comstock says that the school accepts credits from any accredited institution, despite long it’s been since being enrolled.

Relationship Manager for Bellevue University, Megan Comstock says, “What I see in the future is just continuing to create better relationships and pathways with the folks at SUNY Broome. They’ve got awesome faculty and staff there that have just been amazing to help me get in tough with students, and really help us show students the best way to go from their associates degree to a bachelor’s.”

Comstock says that what makes Bellevue unique is its cohort class format.
This scheduling format allows for those who have other responsibilities outside of school, to not be overwhelmed.

Students take just one or two classes at a time.

The classes are accelerated so it does not take as long as the average 12 week semester.

If you are interested in Bellevue University, you can visit their website at https://www.bellevue.edu/

Or call Megan Comstock at 778-5071.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Binghamton University awards local nonprofits

Binghamton University has awarded $24,000 in grants to support collaborations between local nonprofit organizations and university partners. The grants were awarded from the Stephen David Ross University and Community Projects Fund which is administered through the university's Center for Civic Engagement.
BINGHAMTON, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue, NE
Sports
Broome County, NY
Education
Broome County, NY
Sports
Bellevue, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Business
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Business
Binghamton, NY
Education
Bellevue, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
whcuradio.com

LaFave leaves ICSD school board

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca is now down a member. The district says Nicole LaFave has resigned her seat on the Ithaca City School District’s Board of Education. Discussion about the vacancy is scheduled for an upcoming school board meeting. LaFave’s term ends in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellevue University#Suny#College#Suny Broome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel 34

Outdoor fitness court coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign have partnered with the Village of Johnson City and Town of Union to bring a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness court to Johnson City. The court will be located at Floral Avenue park on 200 Floral Avenue and...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 23, 2022, property located at 100 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Jami Bercaw to Darcie Brown for $122,340. On June 23, 2022, property located at 345 and 407 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Day Hollow Enterprises to SGUVetGirl Properties LLC for $300,000. On June 24,...
OWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Credit Union Raises Money for Food Bank of the Southern Tier

First Heritage Federal Credit Union in Corning raised $11,390 for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. The funds were raised through its annual Drive Away Hunger campaign and resulted in 34,500 meals for the community. First Heritage donated $10 for every auto loan financed during April and May and also partnered with eleven local dealerships who gave a matching $10 contribution as well.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Capriotti Properties reveals Mark Twain Building renovations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced an update on the Historic Mark Twain Building in Elmira, including plans for a new sushi bar, outdoor seating, and the restoration of the building’s exterior. Capriotti says that the upper half of the 8-story building is set to be complete by the end of the month. […]
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Local development projects face rising costs, supply shortages

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article listed West End Heights as a project under Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services. The project was actually managed by Lakeview Health Services. This summer, many local developers are celebrating significant progress on their projects, some of which have already finished. Despite this,...
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Road Trip! 21 Things to Do and See (and Eat) in Broome County!

This is the latest in our series of "county spotlights" We have already featured Chenango and Genesee county's and now it is Broome County's turn in the spotlight. Broome County is one of the largest counties in Upstate's "Southern Tier." With around 200,000 residents, There are several big cities as well as many smaller villages and towns. Binghamton is the county seat and the biggest city with 50,000 residents.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy