The U.S. Military is warning of an upcoming exercise during the third week of July that could be a “high noise” event in New Jersey; the weather will play a role in just how far noise will travel and what it’ll sound like when it arrives. In an update released by the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the exercise is due to start on Sunday, July 17 and last through to Sunday, July 24.

